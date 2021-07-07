Sports
Varun Chakravarthy hopes to get lucky for the third time | Cricket
Had to drop out twice because he didn’t meet Indian fitness standards cricket team, spinner Varun Chakravarthy knew exactly what he needed to make the Indian squad for the tour of Sri Lanka that kicks off on July 13.
Ideally, this should have been his third international appearance. Impressed by his bag of tricks in the UAE’s IPL, the selectors had chosen him for the white-ball tour to Australia last year, only to realize his injured shoulder wouldn’t allow him to throw from the deep end. The shoulder was given time to heal and Chakravarthy was again named to the squad when England visited earlier this year. But the Tamil Nadu cricketer could not cross the aptitude test hurdle which is a prerequisite for India’s selection. That he’s been given another chance shows how much the selectors appreciate his unique skills. The leg spinner, who swears by his seven variations, has cheated some of the world’s best batsmen in the IPL.
The setbacks and his whole journey made Varun mentally stronger, said Omkar Salvi, assistant bowling coach at Kolkata Knight Riders. Salvi worked with the rest of KKR’s support staff behind the scenes to keep Chakravarthys India’s dreams on track. Varun did not have a strong background in strength and conditioning that supported him unlike others who came through the ranks of the age group. Besides being an architect for five years, he didn’t find much time for strength and conditioning. So when he first came in, he wasn’t strong on moves on the pitch, remembers Kamlesh Jain, KKRs physio of Tamil Nadu’s Premier League find. It was a challenge to get him into the park, but we knew we had to because of his special talent with the ball.
The shoulder problem that prevented Chakravarthy from taking the flight to Australia dates back to an injury he sustained during one of his Premier League matches in Chennai. The shoulder was also responsible for Chakravarthy’s poor performance for Punjab Kings in IPL 2019 where he ended up playing just one match. Punjab, who broke their bank at the auction to get his services for R8.4 crores, released him next season and KKR got him for half the price.
Last year, the pandemic became a problem. For six months, the place where he lived in Chennai was in complete lockdown. He had no access to the gym and was unable to do aggressive rehabilitation. We kept in touch with him whatever he could do indoors, said physio Jain. Previously we had covered a lot of ground at the KKR academy.
KKR runs a satellite academy and Savi, assistant coach Abhishek Nayyar and Jain and his fitness team are known to travel to the players’ home cities to work with them as needed.
In the case of Varuns, we trained at Thanes Dadoji Konddev Stadium and Parsee Gymkhana in South Mumbai. One has to look at the past of the players and frame curated programs. Most progress is made in the off-season, Salvi said.
With the close undoing much of the hard work, Chakravarthy went through the hallway again in what became a crash course in competitive fitness at the 3-week camp in the UAE before IPL 2020. By the time that tournament was over, he had cheated on MS. Dhoni, took a 5 wicket haul against Ricky Pontings Delhi and finished with 17 wickets from 13 matches averaging just a shadow under 21.
Earlier this year, in the unfinished IPL, Chakravarthy got the prized wicket from Virat Kohli.
These high-profile layoffs have boosted Chakravarthy’s confidence. But he wouldn’t have made it without the reinforced shoulder and countless hours of sweating in the gym. We at KKR have been in constant contact with the National Cricket Academy where he has spent three months since the last IPL. Between us, we’ve been trying to get him to much better power levels. At the last IPL, his shoulder was absolutely fine. He just has to stick to the routines now. He’s also lost a lot of weight, Jain said.
Depending on what he achieves in Sri Lanka, a World Cup appearance could become a reality for Chakravarthy, who had given up cricket less than a decade ago.
