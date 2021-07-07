Football team makes short work of weeds | News, Sports, Jobs





Members of the Marshalltown High School football team, along with head coach Adam Goodvin, did some yard work Tuesday at the Marshalltown Police and Fire Station, 24 N. Center St.

Goodvin and the football team helped Christopher Jones, the chief of police support services, with landscaping work, including weeding and moving mulch. Jones said that because of the warm weather, some planters had gotten out of hand. To solve this problem, Jones reached out to the high school, looking for people to volunteer. From there, Goodvin said he got a call from Eric Weeden, the liaison for the high school juvenile court, about the fact that some football players — who train voluntarily in high school — help police and firefighters. “They just needed some help with this landscaping material outside the police station and it was another chance for our kids to get out and help the community,” said Goodwin. The football program has done projects like this before, in addition to annual fundraisers, including yard work for community members. Jones described the football program’s assistance on Tuesday as “great, and something that would help them understand the work that goes into the police force.” “[They’re] build and show their respect for Marshalltown and the city of Marshalltown by coming out and helping us,” said Jones. For future projects the police may have, Jones said they will be contacting the high school. It’s something they’ll be looking at in the future. Goodvin said the high school is willing to provide the help when needed. ‘It’s good for the kids’ he said. “I think if someone, you know, contacts high school, who wants help in some way, we’re more than willing to find a good group of kids who are willing to work hard and in any way also help we can.” Goodvin said it is very important that the football team is active in the community and that football is much bigger than a game. “I think the game of football, especially at the high school level, is much bigger than just the game. Getting these guys here and being able to help means a lot to the members of the community,” said Goodwin. “We try to take advantage of that every time and I think the guys see how much they help. It’s just an overall good experience.” —— Contact Sam Stuve at 641-753-6611 or at [email protected]

Today’s latest news and more in your inbox



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesrepublican.com/news/todays-news/2021/07/football-team-makes-short-work-of-weeds/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos