OPPO recolors historic tennis images in honor of Wimbledon return





OPPO, the official smartphone partner of Wimbledon, welcomes the return of tennis by launching a vibrant new campaign, Courting the Colour. In a unique partnership with Getty Images, OPPO uses revolutionary technology to bring colors back to life in old iconic photos and share the story behind each image. The artistic endeavor brings to life a collection of poignant moments in a way never seen before. Here, compassionate technology helps to highlight powerful tennis stories that provide lessons and insights that are still relevant today. Courting the Color is part of a series of efforts under OPPO’s Play with Heart campaign, created to bring fans closer to the sport. The restored photos show that by playing with our hearts we can get through tough times and advocate for diversity. As a partner of Wimbledon for the past three years, OPPO has long been moved by the spirit of the sport and recognizes that the tournaments, players and fans have been hit hard by the pandemic. By refocusing on the essence of tennis, we hope to give fans a deeper connection to the sport and thereby encourage fans around the world to play with their hearts. Where better to do that than the fundamental pillar of the sport, explains Wimbledon, Gregor Almassy, ​​Overseas CMO for OPPO. OPPO’s imaging advantages helped experts at Getty Images in the tireless process of image recovery. The Courting the Color collection comprises a total of seven images. These include the first African American athletes to win Wimbledon, Althea Gibson and Arthur Ashe. Seeing the image renewed adds a vivid perspective to their admirable resilience in the face of the social injustices of their time. Famous for their court style, Suzanne Lenglen, Helen Jacobs and Fred Perry statues are cultural icons who fought for their identities and beliefs. This groundbreaking trio was ahead of their time, impacting fashion both on and off the field to shifting stereotypical depictions of female athletes. The emotional collection of images was unveiled in an intimate workshop in London attended by OPPO UK Director Kevin Cho, along with a special guest from The All England Lawn Tennis Club, Mick Desmond, Commercial & Media Director. Other prominent panelists included tennis legend Greg Rusedski, Scottish commentator Andrew Cotter and fashion icon Caroline Issa. The panel unraveled themes within the collection and discussed profound and pivotal moments in tennis history related to race, gender and fashion. The return of tennis should be celebrated, and what better way than to discover the iconic moments that have made the sport what it is today. The craftsmanship of the Courting the Color collection made the photos, some 80 years old, seem like they were taken yesterday, portraying them through an invisible lens and reviving important conversations, says tennis legend Greg Rusedski. The colorful artwork complements the recently launched Find X3 Pro, OPPO’s most futuristic mobile phone with a billion-color screen that allows users to see and experience colors in a completely distinctive way. The model is a dream of tetrachromats, targeting the diversity of colors in people’s eyes, including the colorblind and colorweak users.

