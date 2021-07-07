Wednesday morning Fly By: On the edge, again





*Listen before we move on to anything else we need to tackle this alternate logo that the Flyers explored in the 90s. [BarDown] * Anyway, tonight is another one, this could be the endgame, Game 5 in Tampa. The Habs were against it on Monday and they got it done. Why not again? [Habs Eyes On The Prize] * Were all (rightly) focused on how Chuck will improve the team at the top this summer, but what about bringing a little more to the bottom? [BSH] *Charlie takes a deep dive into James van Riemsdyk, who many have seen as the man who will take Seattle in the upcoming draft. [The Athletic] *Most of those draft prediction articles came before the Dave Hakstol rent, though. What if Dave sends the Kraken to take down one of our defenders instead? [NBC Sports Philly] *Speaking of defenders, the league buyout window will open soon and a few guys will be eligible. Would the Flyers buy anyone out though? It would be an odd move. [BSH] *Next on the Community Draft Board: a Swede with a cool name. [BSH] *The Flyers may have a little more competition in the defense market than we expected. [The Hockey News] *This is pretty neat; a small danish town has produced FIVE NHLers and someone decided to make a movie about it. [ProHockeyTalk] *A few teams have signed players to contracts of up to eight years in recent weeks, so it’s worth checking out if that’s a good idea or not. [TSN] *And finally, if you’re into statistics and science and math and the like, the fine folks at Hockey Graphs continue to do really interesting work on the myriad parts of NHL hockey. [Hockey Graphs]

