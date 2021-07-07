The realistic chance for Indian table tennis

Table tennis has only very recently risen in popularity and has joined the club’s two other major racket sports – badminton and tennis – with great pomp and circumstance. While there has been no shortage of talent in the country, a number of factors had to work together to produce champion paddlers. In recent decades, this coordination has come about and with such synchronization, India also forms top table tennis stars such as Manika Batra, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Sutirtha Mukherjee and of course the veteran, Achanta Sharath Kamal.

Carrying the nation’s tricolor to the Tokyo Olympics, these four paddlers head to Japan to do the impossible – medal for India in table tennis at the quadrennial Games. Seasoned with laudable wins at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and the 2018 Asian Games, the Indian table tennis contingent had broken the glass ceiling as Manika Batra became the sport’s golden girl overnight, while Gnanasekaran, Sharath Kamal and Sutirtha Mukherjee is also on the list of glittering medalists.

The Indian paddlers provided a huge boost with those wins in 2018 and looked poised to take the world by storm on the Olympic podium. But now that the Games are only 15 days away, reality is knocking on the door and it is high time we differentiated between the competition present in the CWG or the Asiad and that in the Olympics. With the pressure gauge getting bigger anyway, as the table tennis superpowers of China and South Korea will take control of the proceedings, India’s odds will be extremely tense. China, which is proud to have 53 medals from table tennis itself and South Korea alone, 18 are the two most important members on the list of medals and are formidable forces to be reckoned with.

Tough opportunity for Indian rowers in individual events



Achanta Sharath Kamal (l), Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee

In India, table tennis is still a nascent sport, in terms of achieving the highest honors. Dominated by the Chinese and the South Koreans very completely, the competition in the Olympics is incredibly intense. Made almost robotic for medal glory, China produces paddlers destined for Olympic success, just like South Korea.

Closer to home, in India, this kind of attitude or mentality is lacking. To see India possibly as a celebrated country in table tennis will be a long wait. At the Tokyo Olympics, Indian paddlers Manika Batra, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Achanta Sharath Kamal will mainly focus on their individual events at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium, while simultaneously paying attention in mixed doubles.

The individual categories in which India has qualified, namely men’s singles and women’s singles, will be filled with top paddlers from China and South Korea not giving the Indians a breather. Given that Indians don’t have too much competition exposure, sailing through the preliminaries in the individual events becomes an almost impossible task. Bright spot for Indian paddlers in mixed doubles



Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal form a duo for mixed doubles

With each draw presenting a plethora of challenges for the Indian rowers in their individual events, the most realistic chance Indians have is potentially winning a medal in Tokyo in the Mixed Doubles event. The mixed doubles hopes come from the 2018 Asian Games bronze medalist duo Manika Batra and Achanta Sharath Kamal.

The mixed doubles will debut as an event at the Olympics for the first time and will see close competition with each NOC sending only one pair to the Games. The duo of Manika Batra and Achanta Sharath Kamal have shown good form and during the Asian Olympic qualifiers held in Doha in March, the Sharath-Manika combination produced a gritty performance, beating number 5 pair Lee Sang-su and Jeon Ji -hee from Korea in the finals to secure the Mixed Finals berth in Tokyo. Chief National Coach of India Soumyadeep Roy also emphasized in an interview with The Bridge: “We focus a lot on the mixed doubles. We have the best chance in that. We beat the number 5 in the world and qualified, so that’s a big positive.” There are several reasons to give both our faith and money to the combination of Manika Batra and Achanta Sharath Kamal. Both past Olympians are well aware of the high stakes involved and are expected to handle the pressure well. The world no. 18-duo has a unique style that proves effective in big matches as it helps them create confusion on the table and take easy points. “Manika slows the game down really well because of her play style. I can bring it up to the highest speed. So she brings it to a very slow speed and from there I bring it to high speed. That change in speed is what makes opponents in difficulty brings,” Sharath said in an interview with the Hindu Times. Furthermore, Manika’s sensational skills with the table tennis bat and her tendency to pair it perfectly with the style of veteran Sharath Kamal, and the duo can summon enough magic to destroy their opponents, provided it’s their day to shine.