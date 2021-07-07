Sports
Escobar is Nats’ latest unconventional leadoff hitter
If you were wondering what led manager Davey Martinez to decide? Alcides Escobar his leadoff hitter the last two nights in San Diego, why a 12-year veteran with a .293 on-base percentage in his career was the right choice to top the nationals lineup, go back and watch the first at bat of Monday night’s game again.
The result of that at bat against Padres righthander Joe Musgrove was a groundout short, nothing special. But everything that led to that unfortunate result – seen nine throws, seven of them wrong – spoke volumes about Escobar’s skills.
“It was great, man,” Martinez said during his Zoom session with reporters on Tuesday. “He threw every pitch in his arsenal that he had. It’s good that he can extend at bats like he does and he also helps the guys behind him to see so many pitches, see what the pitcher is trying to do. For me, regardless of all the walking or whatever, part of a leadoff hitter does that disrupt the fields, get on base for the other guys, but more importantly do what he does, and that’s put the ball in play. He does that very well.”
Martinez has certainly not been averse to using unconventional leadoff hitters this season. Kyle SchwarberLest anyone forget, just hit 16 home runs in 18 games as the No. 1 batter for the Nationals.
But when Schwarber landed on the 10-day injured list with a significant hamstring injury and Martinez had to find a replacement, he made another unconventional choice with the newest member of the roster.
Escobar was acquired from the Triple-A affiliate of the Royals in Omaha on Saturday to deal with the sudden string of injuries to the Nationals’ major league and minor league shortstops. He produced seven hits in his first 12 at bats before going 0-for-4 with a walk in Tuesday’s loss.
All this from a man who hasn’t played in the major leagues since 2018. Escobar spent 2019 with the White Sox’s Triple-A club in Charlotte and then spent 2020 with the Yakult Swallows in Japan. He returned to the Royals organization this spring, playing in 35 games in Omaha before the desperate Nationals came calling.
“He has worked very hard to get back to the big leagues, and it shows,” Martinez said. “I spoke to him when he got in there, and I told him, ‘Hey, I know you’re a good player. I’ve seen you play before. Just try not to do too much. Just be you and just have fun. ‘ “
The Nationals are not the first team to give Escobar a chance to start. Former Kansas City manager Ned Yost got a lot of heat for hitting a player with an on-base percentage of less than .300 atop his otherwise stacked lineup 131 times in 2015. Then Escobar and the contact-happy Royals won the World Series.
“I don’t expect him to go out for his walks,” Martinez said. “But you could see after his first at bat (Monday) that he is a man who puts the ball in play. He’s going to throw balls. He’s going to do pitch counts and do the little things. Yesterday we had a perfect safety squeeze with him up. It’s nice to have a man out there who knows how to handle the bat. He can hit behind runners. He does all those things extremely well.”
With Trea Turner back from his four-day hiatus with a jammed finger, Escobar remained in the lineup at second base, with Josh Harrison move to the left field. It may not stay that way for long. But as long as he’s around, Escobar will try to make the most of this unexpected opportunity to return to the big leagues with a new organization.
“Very excited and happy that the team has been able to give me this opportunity to be part of this team,” he said on Saturday through interpreter Octavio Martinez. “And do everything possible to help them win and get the most out of me, to be able to do that and help them win in every way possible.”
