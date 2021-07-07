Flashback to times when Dilip Kumar donned white clothes for a cricket match





Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday, July 7 at the age of 98. India woke up to very sad news on Wednesday, July 7, when veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar passed away at the age of 98. In addition to being a good actor, Kumar was known for his generosity and compassionate nature, which set him apart from his contemporaries. India indeed lost one of the most precious gems. While fans, pundits and critics paid tribute to the late actor by posting photos of his old songs or movie dialogues, no one expected to pay Kumar tribute by donning the cricket gear. Yes indeed, he played a friendly cricket match alongside none other than the Raj Kapoors team. The competition took place in 1962 and was organized to raise some charitable money for the Cine Workers Relief Fund. The competition took place in January, with the likes of Shammi Kapoor, Prem Nath, Joy Mukherjee, Jabeen Jalil, Manoj Kumar, Shubha Khote and Rajendra Kumar Agha, etc. In a short film directed by Kuldip, Raj Kapoor was seen in a jovial mood by being his usual self while Kumar was seen in a serious mood by focusing more on the cricket match even if it was just a friendly match. Aside from being known for his disciplined nature, the veteran actor was also known for being gentle and highly cultured, especially when it came to dealing with women in particular. In this match, he was also seen escorting female members of the team such as Waheeda Rahman to the field. When Dilip Kumar donned the white in the year 1962 The match was won by the Raj Kapoors team but Dilip Kumar was definitely the hero by getting attention from all sides. Aside from the competition, all the actors saw themselves having a good time, albeit while maintaining humor by pulling each other’s legs. In the short video clip that has been uploaded, you can see some fans storming onto the field to catch a glimpse of their favorite actors. Aside from the usual stuff, some actors were seen hitting sixes and making some easy catches. It was indeed a celebration for the actors involved and also for a good cause, because the money raised went to someone useful.

