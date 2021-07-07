Wesleyan appoints Martin as interim football coach | News, Sports, Jobs





BUCKHANNON – Dwayne Martin has been named interim head coach of the West Virginia Wesleyan football program, WVWC Athletic Director Randy Tenney announced on Tuesday. Mike Maloney will also hold the positions of assistant head coach and offensive coordinator in addition to his duties as a recruiting coordinator. Marcus Spearman has been elevated to assistant head coach and defensive coordinator, while also serving as director of football operations. “We are very pleased to announce the advancement of these three current employees to new roles,” said Tenney. “Tony Testa has assembled a quality staff and to fill the void left by his resignation from within will ensure a smooth transition for current players and recruits. All three staff are highly deserving of their new opportunities and are excited about the challenges of the coming season.” Martin, a WVWC alumnus, is entering his sixth season on the staff of his alma mater. The Akron, Ohio native spent the 2020 season as Wesleyan’s assistant head coach, special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach. Martin has also previously served as the Bobcats defensive coordinator. Before joining the West Virginia Wesleyan staff in 2016, Martin spent 10 seasons at Clarion University, where he was the Defense Coordinator from 2006-12 and in 2015. He was the Special Teams Coordinator at Clarion from 2013-14. Martin was the Linebackers coach at Slippery Rock University from 2002-2006. He spent three years at Wesley College as a running backs coach in 1999 before coaching the defensive backs during the 2000 and 2001 campaigns. Martin got his coaching start at West Virginia Tech in 1996 as a defensive backs coach before being promoted to defensive coordinator for the 1997 and 1998 seasons. He graduated from West Virginia Wesleyan in 1996 with a bachelor’s degree in Physical Education. Maloney arrived in Buckhannon in 2020 as the offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator after a stint as an offensive graduate assistant at Marshall University. At Marshall, Maloney mainly assisted in coaching the offensive line for the 2017-20 Thundering Herd. Prior to the Huntington stop, he spent 2015-17 with FCS powerhouse James Madison conducting offensive quality control by working with the offensive line and running backs. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

