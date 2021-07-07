21 Best Tennis Skirts: Nike, Adidas, FILA, and More





Looking for the best tennis skirts to wear on and off the court? You can’t go wrong with this sport-inspired look. Tennis skirts are chic, comfortable and extremely practical thanks to their built-in shorts and pockets. They’re also incredibly easy to pack when you go on vacation: they fold down to the smallest square and their quick-drying, high-quality material somehow always comes out unwrinkled. Like cycling shorts and leggings, this piece of athleisure also easily transitions into everyday wear. Whether you’re jumping the court or just hanging out at a hotel or renting this summer, here are 21 of the best tennis skirts that will last you all day. Girlfriend Moon Skort The fabric of this skirt is next level: it’s compressive, moisture-wicking and made from recycled materials. In addition, the small side slits give this skirt something extra. It’s designed for sports, but is just as good as holiday wear and comes in a variety of neutral tones. The Baseline Flounce Skort Pocket Egg L’oeuf Poche is a tennis-focused brand that brings you forward-thinking, performance-oriented skirts, tops and dresses with built-in SPF protection. This A-line skirt features subtle ruffles on the side of mesh and built-in shorts. The Flounce skirt is available in white on white or white with navy stripes. NikeCourt Advantage Pleated Stretch Crepe Tennis Skirt The sharp pleats and shorter front layers of this skirt give it a fresh, unique look. The thick waistband features the iconic Nike swoop and, like all the skirts on this list, you’ll find shorts underneath to keep your legs from chafing on hot days on the go. Lululemon Play Off The Pleats Mid Rise Skirt This sports skirt is perfect for a tennis match, morning run, golf game or just around the block. The skirt is made of lightweight material and has a mid-rise waistband (and the top has a pleat on both sides for some extra flair). Besides black that you can wear with everything, you can also find this skirt in vibrant colors like teal, wisteria, rose and gold spice. NikeCourt Slam Dri-Fit Adv Slam Tennis Skirt The striped waistband and origami-inspired pleats on this tennis skirt make it a standout style choice. The moisture-wicking fabric is made from a blend of polyester and spandex. Pair it with your favorite white sneakers for a game-ready look on or off the pitch. Spanx The Get Moving Skort Moisture-wicking, quick-drying and super stretchy, this skirt is made to move. The Spanx brand always prioritizes fit, so unsurprisingly the inner shorts are lined with a silicone grip to keep them in place and prevent chafing. The shorts have side pockets and a back pocket on the double layer smooth elastic waistband. The skirt is available in black, white, plum, navy, and North Atlantic (pictured). Outdoor Voices Court Skort This Outdoor Voices tennis skirt has rave reviews and with a stylish side split, compression fabric and handy phone pocket it’s no wonder why. This skirt is available in black, navy, white, gray ash and pink punch (shown). Athleta Action Skort This lightweight, breezy skirt is made from recycled dobby, a woven fabric that won’t weigh you down. It’s exactly what you’re looking for if you prefer a frill-free bottom. Under the skirt you will find shorts with two hidden pockets, and the skirt itself has zipped outer pockets. Order this skirt in black or magnolia purple. Fila Women’s Tie-Breaker Tennis Skort We love the clean lines and simple style of this straightforward sport skirt from Fila. Shown here in coral, this skirt is also available in all white, gray with a yellow waistband and a fun tie-dye print. Eleven By Venus Williams Flutter Tennis Short Part of the eye-catching tennis apparel from Venus Williams, the fabric of this breathable tennis skirt has an iridescent foil that gives it a slightly reflective quality in the sun, and adds some shine as you pass the net with your forehand. NikeCourt Victory tennis skirt Nike checks all the boxes with this tennis skirt: a clean silhouette with subtle pleats, lightweight material, a comfortable waistband and stretch underpants to slide tennis balls into. Adidas Heat.Rdy Match Skirt Adidas prioritized airflow in the design of this performance skirt, using a lightweight fabric made from recycled materials called Primeblue. The skirt also has a wide waistband that fits snugly and keeps your skirt and shorts in place during every game, set and match. Shop the skirt in black, white or Purple. Fila Pleated Skort Fila’s quick-dry skirts with stretchy undershorts are a staple. The pleats remain pleated wash after wash, and even if it’s in your luggage, it remains perfectly smooth and presentable when you put it on. Team it up with a fitted tank top, denim jacket and platform shoes for a casual look to wear to dinner or to the hotel bar. Lululemon Pace Rival Mid Skirt Long This skirt transitions seamlessly from tennis to trail running to summer barbecue. The lightweight fabric is sweat-wicking with 4-way stretch and built to hold its shape. It is also cool and smooth to the touch. The skirt is available in black, apricot, Hawaiian blue, dark red and white. Outdoor Voices The Training Skirt Outdoor Voices brings you another tennis skirt in a different style, this one is slightly shorter without a side split. It has zippered open and open pockets and the shorts underneath have leg grippers to keep them securely in place. L’Etoile Sport Stretch Jersey and Pointelle Knit Tennis Skirt This stretch jersey tennis skirt has ventilation through the pointelle knit. It has a flounce quality when it moves, and the yellow and red stripe create a morning sunrise. If you prefer a classic look, the skirt is also available in all-white. The Signature Pocket Egg Ruffle Skort Here’s another style from L’Oeuf Poche that we love. The two-layer ruffles with contrasting hems give this skirt a fun, flirty vibe that we would wear every day. Shown here with berry striped accents, the skirt is also available with blue striped accents, solid navy blue accents, or all white. Athleta Ace Tennis Short Shake things up with this purple patterned skirt from Athleta. The airy fabric has a smooth feel and there are three pockets throughout (including a secure zip pocket at the back of the waistband). Take this with you on active vacations where you plan on playing golf, tennis or running. It is also available in light purple and black camouflage. Adidas Tennis Match Skirt This Adidas tennis skirt for women has the perfect amount of flutter. It moves with you and gives you a smooth look as you play. Find it in black, white or pink. Athleta Elation 2 In 1 Capri Who says you have to choose between a skirt and leggings? This Athleta find gives you both. If the weather is a bit chilly, or if you just want extra protection from the sun, this choice is the one for you. Pleated Tennis Skirt with Pockets Shorts This skater style tennis skirt is an Amazon bestseller. Designed for sports, it has three built-in pockets on the shorts under the skirt and is made from a soft, breathable spandex and polyester blend. It is available in 15 colors including black, white, blue, green and misty red.

