NHL Cheat Sheet: Stanley Cup Final Fantasy Hockey Showdown Picks, DraftKings Sportsbook Bets For July 7

Wednesday’s NHL game kicks off at 8:00 PM ET and includes Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadians. This article provides DFS advice for: DraftKings plus what DraftKings Sportsbook bets to target as well.

The Lightning carried the game for much of Game 4, but ran into a highly motivated Carey Price. Price is able to repeat here in Game 5, but Tampa at home has been extremely hard to beat lately. The Lightnings stars all have great home splits and they will be in front of a packed house of rabid fans who missed last year’s cup celebration. With the possibility of a late game empty net scenario, the puck lines here (available at plus money) seem too tempting on Tampa to pass up for me.

The Canadiens made some lineup moves and Anderson saw a big step up in the top-6. He has now landed eight SOG in his last three games and plays alongside a highly motivated Nick Suzuki, who creates many opportunities for his line. The plus money here for the SOG on a player who has seen a shift upwards in the depth chart looks like a nice target for prop purposes.

Captain’s Choices

Nikita Kucherov, ($15,600 CP)

Kucherov was the best Tampa forward in this series and for most of the playoffs. He has fired 10 SOG in the last two games alone and has already racked up five points in four games. Some of his best games in these playoffs have also come after losses and he dominated at home with 22 of his 32 points in these playoffs in Tampa. We could get another low scoring game here, but I also wouldn’t be shocked to see a big Tampa third stint knocking out this game. Either way, Kucherov is the stud best suited here as a captain, especially now that the series is heading back to Florida.

Carey Price, ($14,700 CP)

If the Lightning studs don’t work for fantasy purposes tonight, it’s probably because Carey Price is back on his head. The veteran stopped 32 out of 34 SOG in Game 4 and has put in better road splits this year, averaging 13.8 DKFP in road races, against 12.9 DKFP at home. From a strategic standpoint, Price should still have lower ownership than the Tampa studs here, especially now that the series is heading back to Tampa. Montreal remains without an obvious stud like Kucherov, so building lineups around a Canadiens failure, Price should remain the Montreal player you’re paying for.

Value Options

Josh Anderson, ($5,000)

As mentioned above, Anderson moved lines in Game 4 and it eventually paid off as he finished the game with two goals and three SOG. Playing alongside Nick Suzuki ($8,200) in these playoffs has paid off for several Montreal wingers so far and Anderson certainly looks set to keep his spot on the Game 5 depth chart. With its price barely changed after its big Game 4, it hasn’t. shy away from him here and maybe even try stacking several members of Montreal’s second line.

Blake Coleman, ($4,800)

Coleman has really picked up the pace for fantasy purposes since Alex Killorn got injured. The former Devil has nine SOG in his last three games and has points in three consecutive games. Even if Killorn returns for Game 5, Tampa Bay’s third line has at times been dominant against Montreal and Coleman’s solid SOG fare and cheap salary make him a good target again here.

Barclay Goodrow, ($2,800)

Goodrow has made this section of the article in the last three contests and he has rewarded us every time. The former Shark now has points in four consecutive games, scoring for the first time in over 10 games in Game 4. Far from being a reliable offensive producer, Goodrow is clearly playing with confidence at this point, averaging well over 15 minutes per game. in this series. His role seems locked in and he remains the optimal payout target for me.

Opposite Stack

Tampa Bay L1/PP1 stack

Ondrej Palat ($11,700 CP) Victor Hedman ($9,000) Nikita Kucherov ($10,400)

With Tampa on the cusp of winning the Cup at home in Game 5, it’s really important to load up the Tampa studs here. One way to accomplish that goal is to go with the cheapest player in the Captains spot, but one that still gives you exposure to the Bolts’ frontline. Winger Ondrej Palat put a big chicken egg on the scoresheet for us in Game 4, but he remains a great option to target for those looking to save some paycheck. He remains locked in a role on the L1 alongside Nikita Kucherov, has already racked up four points in this series and has also placed multiple 20+ DKFP games in these playoffs.

Palat plays with the aforementioned Kucherov (see above) at regular strength, but with the savings we got from hiring him in the Captains spot, we can also get the Tampa power play QB in Victor Hedman in our lineup here to get. Hedman should get over 25 minutes of Ice Age in this game and has come to life after a slow start to this series, taking over 12 DKFP in each of his last two outings. This stack gives you good exposure to the topline, but also gives you the opportunity to grab cheap blocked shot points and powerplay assists from Hedman, who should lead the Bolts into ice age today.

