‘Yeh Dil Maange More’!: Memory of Kargil’s War Hero Captain Vikram Batra

New Delhi, July 7: The 1999 India-Pakistan War – known as the Kargil War, could not have been written without the sacrifice of Captain Vikram Batra, who was awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest and most prestigious award for bravery, for his actions on the inhospitable battlefield.

He led one of the toughest mountain warfare operations in Indian history.

Batra was often referred to as “Sher Shah” (“Lion King”) in the Pakistan Army’s intercepted messages.

early life

Born on September 9, 1974 in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh, Batra was the third child of Girdhari Lal Batra, a government school principal, and Kamal Kanta Batra, a primary school teacher.

He was the eldest of twin sons and had two sisters. He attended DAV Public School in Palampur where he studied up to secondary level. He received his upper secondary education at the Central School, Palampur.

In 1990, he and his twin brother represented their school in table tennis at All India KVS Nationals. He also held a green belt in Karate and attended a national level camp in Manali.

Later he went to DAV College, Chandigarh in B.Sc Medical Sciences. In college, he joined the Air Wing of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) while in freshman year.

At the Inter-State NCC Camp, he was named the Punjab Directorate’s Best NCC Air Wing Cadet in North Zone.

He was selected and underwent 40 days of paratrooper training with his NCC Air Wing unit at Pinjore Airfield and Flying Club.

For the next two years at DAV, he remained a cadet of the NCC Army Wing.

He then qualified for the ‘C’ certificate in the NCC and reached the rank of Senior Under Officer in his NCC unit. He was then selected for the Republic Day parade as an NCC cadet in 1994, and when he returned home, he told his parents that he wanted to join the military.

In 1995, while still in college, he was selected to join a merchant marine with a shipping company headquartered in Hong Kong, but eventually changed his mind. That same year, he completed his bachelor’s degree and graduated from DAV College in Chandigarh.

After earning his bachelor’s degree in 1995, he enrolled at Panjab University in Chandigarh, where he took the MA English course so that he could prepare for the “Combined Defense Services” (CDS) exam.

He attended evening classes at university and worked part-time in the mornings as a branch manager of a travel agency in Chandigarh.

In 1996, he passed the CDS exam and was selected at the Services Selection Board (SSB) in Allahabad. He was among the top 35 candidates in the Order of Merit.

After completing a year (session 1995-96) for the degree of MA in English, he left university to join the Indian Military Academy.

In the words of his father, Vikram had found his purpose in life. He had found the way to a righteous path that would lead him to his goal—to a service exceedingly high and lofty.

When Captain Vikram Batra made his last visit to his home

His last visit to his home in Palampur before going to war was in March 1999 during Holi celebrations. This was also the last time he met his relatives and fiancée Dimple Cheema, who later told the media what the captain had told him when she asked him to be safe in the war.

Kargil war

Vikram’s unit was ordered to move to Kargil and he enlisted on June 1, 1999. Eighteen days later, on June 19, 1999, he was tasked with retaking Point 5140 in his first major battle of the war.

His unit was tasked with retaking Point 5140 in his first major battle of the war. Even though the enemy had the higher ground, he led his men into a brilliant tactical attack on the enemy.

The 13 J&K Rifles won a decisive victory that strengthened India’s hold on the area, and he was immortalized when he reportedly told his commander, ‘Yeh dil Maange more.’ His next operation was to capture the 17,000-foot-tall Point 4875, an arduous challenge made even more difficult by the steep slopes and cold temperature.

One fateful night, after frightening the enemy into retreat, he went to rescue a junior officer who had injured his legs in an explosion. Although he took out five enemies with a grenade, a bullet hit him in the chest.

heritage

Vikram Batra is also known in India for using the slogan, Yeh Dil Maange More! as his signal to communicate the success of the mission.

He is also known for an interview where he stated that Pakistani soldiers knew about him.

awards:

On August 15, 1999, the 52nd anniversary of India’s independence, Vikram Batra was awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest military decoration. His father GL Batra received the credit for his late son from the President of India, the late KR Narayanan.

