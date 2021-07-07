Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Free Throw: Everything You Need To Know, Including The NBA Rules And The Trolling Fans

When Giannis Antetokounmpo stepped to the free-throw line 16 seconds into Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns, the crowd began serenading him with a simple chant: “1, 2, 3.. If you’ve watched the entire playoffs, you know this ritual that continues in every away game for the Bucks.

But if you’re a casual fan just tuning in, you might be wondering what exactly is going on. Here’s a quick rundown to get you swept up in one of the most unique ways the public has tried to troll and influence one of the game’s biggest stars in recent memory.

Why do fans count when Giannis is on the line?

Anyone watching the NBA is familiar with the 24-second shot clock to start any possession. But what you may not know is that there is also a shot clock when players are at the free-throw line. This is a lesser-known rule because there is no real clock counting down and most players don’t come close to committing a foul.

However, Giannis has one of the longest free throw routines in the league and is constantly pushing the boundaries. In fact, late in Game 1 of the first round against the Miami Heat, he was called up for a 10-second violation. Since then it has become a story. The Miami fans picked it up on the first round and the trend has continued ever since.

By shouting out the count, the fans are not only trying to get inside Giannis’ head, but are also trying to force the referee to pay attention.

How many times has Giannis been called up for a 10-second violation?

So far, despite all the attention and antics from fans, Giannis has really only been called up for two 10-second fouls in the playoffs.

The first came in somewhat controversial circumstances late in Game 1 of the Bucks’ first round with the Heat. As the Bucks clung to a one-point lead with 1:06 to go, Giannis stepped to the free-throw line and missed his first try. As he prepared to let go of the second, a referee intervened and blew the whistle to call him out for a foul.

As Giannis ran out of 10 seconds on that free throw, the referee’s decision to make a rare call at such a crucial time in the game raised many questions. It also helped to get all kinds of attention to the situation. If that call had been made on a random free throw in the second quarter, it was unlikely it would have been such a big deal.

Later, in Game 3 of their second round series against the Brooklyn Nets, Giannis was called up again for a 10-second violation. As with the previous example, it was way past 10 seconds, and it got to the point where the umpires just couldn’t ignore it anymore.

Did the singing influence his shooting?

Giannis was a pretty solid free throw shooter early in his career. After his rookie campaign, when he barely made it to the line, he shot at least 72 percent for five consecutive seasons. But last season it started to fail. He shot 63.3 percent in 2019-20 and 68.5 percent this time.

Whether mentally or physically – Giannis has built an incredible amount of muscle since the start of his career and no longer has the same shooting form – or a combination of both, he is not as solid on the leash as he used to be. And it’s even worse in the playoffs. He shot 58 percent in the bubble last summer and 54.1 percent through 16 games in these playoffs.

Giannis has the worst free throw percentage of all postseason in his career. And what’s even more interesting, if you look at the splits at home and on the road, you’ll find that this is by far the worst he’s ever shot from the line onto the road during the playoffs. In fact, it’s the first time in his career that he’s ever shot worse on the road than at home.

2020-21 59.0% 50.0% 2019-20 (bubble) 57.4% 58.8% 2018-19 62.7% 64.7% 2017-18 57.1% 73.2% 2016-17 48.0% 61.9% 2014-15 62.5% 100%

It’s impossible to say exactly how much credit the public should get for that drop, but from a strictly numerical point of view the only conclusion you can draw is that the counting works.

What did Giannis say about counting?

When players are asked about fan behavior, it’s usually a sign that something has gone wrong. Unfortunately, that was the case this season, where far too often we saw fans running on the pitch, getting into fights, throwing things at players and making derogatory comments.

Counting is a rare example of something interesting and positive that fans can do to help their team win. It’s also something Giannis has been asked about repeatedly. This is what he said during the playoffs.

After the first foul call against the Heat:

“I do not know anymore [being given a warning]. Probably. Probably, but I don’t remember. And I’m not going to just cancel that play and I’m not going to complain about it, because that’s not who I am. If it was a 10 second phone call, great conversation. Like I keep doing my routine. Keep trying to make my free throws. And if it’s 10 seconds, it’s going to be 10 seconds. I’m going to live with that.”

After Game 2 against the Hawks:

“Usually I take eight to nine seconds. Borderline 10 seconds. When my coaching staff tells me to like it, I have to speed it up, I know I might be around 10. Or sometimes the referee talks to me and says : ‘You’ I have to speed it up.’ Then I try my best to make it maybe a second or two seconds faster. But my mentality in this match was to go through my routine, get as many dribbles as possible, catch my breath and just shoot my shot.”

After Game 1 against the Suns:

“No, [the counting] there’s no end to it and I think it’s something that will follow me for the rest of my career. So I just have to embrace it and have fun with it. But in the end I just focus on my routine, my technique, my body, and like I said, it doesn’t stop there, so I just have to learn to live with it.” “No. I’m just trying to do my routine. And part of my routine is breathing and catching my breath. But then again, I don’t say anything to anyone. Like, who should I say something to? The referee? Why not?” t you pass me a second early, like I wanted the ball? That’s not who I am. I’m not that. I focus on what to do. I focus on myself. I focus on the task. And if he gives me the ball a second earlier, I just have to adapt and find a solution, how can I make the free throw. That’s about it.”

What does all this mean ahead?

As Giannis said, this trend isn’t going to go away anytime soon. At the very least, he’ll hear the count for the rest of the final, and probably many more postseasons. And in addition to fans flocking to him, he will also let the umpires keep a more vigilant eye than ever.

For the rest of this series, he can do nothing but acknowledge the situation and try to do his best. Going forward, however, it will be interesting to see if he changes his form or routine heading into next season. One way to try and shake off these taunts would be to develop a faster routine that never puts you at risk for a violation. It’s also possible he could shoot better if he had less time to stand there and think with the pressure buildup.