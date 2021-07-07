Sports
Excellent tennis helps save university team | local
Olivia Paradise, leader of the Mahtomedis State Tennis Championship team in 2016, recently led a fight by University of St. Thomas players to avoid having their team cut.
The St. Paul School announced on May 11 that it would scrap men’s and women’s tennis to reduce the sport from 22 to 20 next year due to its impending move to the Division I Summit League, whose schools have 20 teams . The team got the bleak news just before the regional games in Whitewater, Wisconsin.
In Whitewater, it was hard to focus on playing, Paradise said. We were angry. We decided not to wear anything from St. Thomas. No purple. We wore white and black, some gray.
However, the 11 women on the team had already decided to fight UST’s decision.
Paradise made some phone calls to hire Arthur H. Bryant, a California attorney who had great success in Title IX cases. Paradise and her doubles partner and roommate Brooke Habuku led the effort. Paradise, granddaughter of the late great hockey coach Herb Brooks, was interviewed on WCCO Radio last week about the case and was quoted in articles from several news agencies.
St. Thomas broke our hearts and the law. It told us it was taking out our team just before we left for the NCAA regional tournament and thereby violating Title IX, Paradise summed up. We couldn’t resist. We had to fight for what is right.
While both women’s and men’s tennis were dropped, this was a Title IX issue, Paradise explained, because 47% of college enrollment is female, but only 38% of athletes are women, so cutting women’s tennis further reduce Title IX compliance.
Another reason UST gave was that the college had no facilities to support Division I tennis, but Paradise said the players rejected that argument, pointing out that several other Tommie sports also lacked DI-level facilities.
Bryant, of the firm Bailey and Glasser in Oakland, California, accused St. Thomas that St. Thomas had blatantly violated Title IX and threatened to sue.
The government reversed its decision on June 17. While they insisted their reasons for quitting tennis are still valid, the main factor, the government said, was the high cost of fighting a lawsuit, money that could instead be spent to support the program. Women’s tennis was reinstated, but not men’s tennis. The school also had to pay the women’s $64,000 attorney’s fees.
Paradise said the women got everything we wanted, an agreement to keep the program for at least five years, to develop a gender equality program within three years, and be fully compliant with Title IX within three years, except that they also wanted that the men’s program would continue.
Thus, her senior season was saved, to begin in the fall, against a Division I schedule.
I never thought I’d ever have to do something like this. Our girls never thought we would have to file a lawsuit against our school, said the six-foot-tall athlete. But I think it will feel even better this fall, knowing that we can play because of what we’ve done.
Paradise played number 1 singles for Mahtomedi for six years. In her junior year, she came back from injury just before sectionals and helped the Zephyrs take the state crown and dethrone Edina, who had won 19 consecutive titles.
This season, Paradise helped the Tommies go 14-4, win the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) playoffs and reach the round of 16 in NCAA Division III. Paradise was 12-3 at number 2 singles and 14-1 at number 2.1 doubles. At the end of March, she was awarded MIAC Player of the Week.
Paradise studies journalism and aims to become a sports journalist or broadcaster, or work for a pro hockey or baseball team. She is the sports editor of TommyMedia, the school’s online newspaper. This summer she is an intern at the St. Paul Saints, where she organizes fun activities for fans during the matches.
