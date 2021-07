Setka Cup cooperates with the Table Tennis Association in the Czech Republic

The Setka Cup, international 24/7 sports tournaments and the Prague Table Tennis Association in the Czech Republic have become partners. The Setka Cup daily tournaments are officially recognized and supported in the EU. The parties have agreed to help each other organize sporting and educational table tennis events. “We are honored to partner with the Setka Cup and are confident that our partnership will benefit both sides. This important agreement allows us to stimulate the development and promotion of table tennis in Prague and the Czech Republic,” said Milos Vojacek, President of the Prague Table Tennis Association. Setka Cup has officially become part of the Czech sports community, which will help attract more athletes, including World Championship winners and Olympic Games participants, and expand the number of Setka Cup branded sports events in Europe. Jindrich Pansky, double silver medalist of the world championship, and other top players such as Marek Cihak, Jaromir Zlamal, Krystof Prida and David Prusa have already become participants of the Setka Cup tournaments in Prague. The Setka Cup tournaments are powered by a sports and esports betting provider BETTER. In May 2021, Setka Cup announced the launch of the platform’s first arena in the EU. Currently, the Prague venue hosts 4 table tennis tournaments every day and has 100 active players. “For the Setka Cup, a partnership with the Prague Table Tennis Association means an official recognition at international level and an opportunity to join the supporters of table tennis development in the EU. It is the right direction that will join hands with sports communities and professional associations in other countries and help us organize more sporting events and involve top athletes,” said Gal Ehrlich, CEO of BETER. Setka Cup international table tennis, tennis and beach volleyball tournaments include 700 active players and hold more than 7,500 matches per month in 13 arenas in 4 cities. Live analytics and detailed player statistics are also available for every game at sportsbooks in 150 countries. Setka cup international 24/7 sports tournaments that help betting operators fill airtime with profitable, fast and high-quality content in prime and non-prime hours. Setka Cup offers 7,500 tennis, table tennis and beach volleyball tournament events per month. The platform created unique media channels, including: Setka Cup TV, which encompasses the sporting and educational events of table tennis and involving the sports community, fans and gamblers. Setka Cup tournaments are featured in sportsbooks in 150 countries and get 13 million views per month. BETTER is a leading provider of fast-paced sports and esports content, live streaming, live data and opportunities for the gambling industry. The company operates the Setka Cup and ESportsBattle tournaments and provides trading in global esports events.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.igamingtimes.com/2021/07/07/setka-cup-partners-table-tennis-association-czech-republic/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos