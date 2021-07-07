Angelo Mathews considers saying goodbye to international cricket





Sri Lankan cricket has been in the doldrums in recent months. The newly announced salary structure by the national cricket board has disappointed many senior players and they have subsequently made themselves unreachable for the national selection. Indeed, this episode is not great for Sri Lankan cricket as the national team has not done much in recent years. Hence, the unavailability of prominent players could further dent them. According to the latest development, the experienced all-rounder Angelo Mathews is thinking of international retirement. Mathews, 34, last played for Sri Lanka in a test match against Bangladesh in April. He didn’t appear in the limited-overs side for various reasons and now the star all-rounder is reportedly planning to bring curtains to his illustrious career. According to a report in Newswire, Mathews has informed Sri Lanka Cricket that he is considering giving up international cricket. The veteran is currently considering the matter and will announce his decision in the coming weeks. Mathews, in particular, is one of many senior players who had objected to the new central contract points system over transparency issues. Angelo Mathews enjoyed a great run in Sri Lanka colours Therefore, it would be interesting to see which way Mathews will go. For the inexperienced, Mathews is one of the best all-rounders to ever play for the Lankan Lions. The right-handed batsman can anchor the innings in the middle overs and playing big hits isn’t out of his reach either. As if that’s not enough, his right-arm tempo bowling has proved useful at times. Seeing his brilliance, the national selector appointed him captain even if Mahela Jayawardene, Kumar Sangakkara and Tillakaratne Dilshan were active cricketers. The all-rounder also performed well in the leading role. But after the retirement of the legendary trio, things changed. Sri Lanka lost one series after another and the pressure on Mathews mounted. He retired as captain in 2017 but remained an integral part of the national team. So far he has played 90, Tests, 218 ODIs and 49 T20Is, scored 13219 runs and scalped 191 wickets. These numbers may never be changed as Mathews could bring curtains to his international career.

