Cricket leaders row back on plans to relax Covid rules: CityAM





England cricket leaders have suspended plans to relax Covid-19 protocols around The Hundred, the new domestic league, amid mounting cases. The challenges facing the sport were highlighted this week when England’s entire one-day squad was forced into isolation following an outbreak on the eve of their series with Pakistan. That came after last year’s strict Covid rules, including shift dining, one-way in hotels and solo travel, were relaxed this summer. “Luckily we always had pretty strict protocols; that was always our intention,” said Sanjay Patel, director of The Hundred City AM “We thought about how we would relax those protocols as the tournament progressed if the country opened up, but I think where we are now we would maintain those strict protocols.” Covid cases in the UK currently exceed 28,000 a day – figures not seen since December – although deaths remain low from the vaccine rollout. The Hundred was intended to launch last year but was delayed by the pandemic, the latest wave of which has also seen several international stars pull out. Sanjay Patel, director of The Hundred, said he expected competition disruption (Getty Images for Sport Industry Group) The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) recognizes that its new 100-ball men’s and women’s leagues are likely to face even more setbacks once it kicks off on July 21. “It is very difficult to control this virus in society,” Patel added today in the Kia Oval, speaking at an event to highlight The Hundred’s goal of promoting gender equality. “We are doing everything we can to make sure we mitigate any risks, but we do expect there will be a little disruption. “I think anyone who is organizing a tournament now has to accept that. If those things are done well, then react accordingly.” Hundred ticket sales hit by Covid hesitation Prime Minister Boris Johnson has indicated that social distancing rules will be lifted from July 19. People who have received two doses of vaccine may no longer need to isolate themselves after contact with a Covid patient from August 16. The ECB hopes The Hundred will attract a new family crowd to cricket. Tickets remain widely available, however, partly due to uncertainty about the easing of restrictions, which until recently barred spectators from live sports. “The recent government announcement has helped. We still need that to be fully confirmed on July 12,” Patel said. “The problem with that is that while that’s great news and will give us momentum, it doesn’t make up for the fact that it’s been a rough patch and I think people will still be a little bit hesitant to come back to big events. “That said, we were absolutely happy with where we are now with ticket sales, and I expect to exceed our original predictions.”





