Sports
Tennis Italian Berrettini to Wimbledon semifinals
By Martyn Herman
LONDON (Reuters) – Matteo Berrettini became only the second Italian to reach the Wimbledon semifinals after beating Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3 5-7 7-5 6-3 on Wednesday.
The well-serving seventh seed has flown somewhat under the radar during the championships, but is now looking for a place in Sunday’s final after another impressive display.
In reality, the 25-year-old could have claimed a fourth straight win in a row, but before a counter-attack from the 20-year-old Auger-Aliassime in the second set.
But his mighty first serve, which saw him sear the field from the 1st lane averaging 127 mph, and a thunderous forehand eventually helped Berrettini overwhelm the 20-year-old.
In his second Grand Slam semifinal, after a run to the last four at the 2019 US Open, Berrettini will face Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz who defeated eight-time champion Roger Federer.
Victory would see him play the Wimbledon final on the same day that Italy plays the Euro 2020 football final a few miles away at Wembley.
The only other Italian to reach the last four at Wimbledon was Nicola Pietrangeli in 1960.
“Every game is difficult. It depends on the opponent. Felix played some parts of the game better than me today. I asked myself to be tough. I only cared about the win,” Berrettini said. (Hurkacz) beat Federer, which means he’s playing well, but I’m confident.”
Berrettini’s run shouldn’t surprise anyone as the Roman displayed his lawn weapons to devastating effect to win the Queen’s Club title on the debut leading up to Wimbledon.
PRESTIGIOUS TITLE
He was the first Italian to win that prestigious title and the first player to win it on the first try since Germany’s Boris Becker in 1985, who won Wimbledon a few weeks later.
Berrettini’s serve was broken only twice in his run to the last eight, so Auger-Aliassime gave himself a mountain to climb when he dropped his own ball twice and trailed 5-1.
Serving at 5-2 Berrettini led 40-0, but a loss of focus caused him to break first.
It was a temporary outlier, though, as he broke Auger-Aliassime for the third time in the next game to take the opener.
Berrettini showed he’s not just a power trader when he saved a breakpoint with an agile dropshot at 3-3 in the second set and looked poised to seize control in the next game as he trailed Auger-Aliasme 0-40 behind. had the service.
However, the Canadian dug deep to get out of trouble and stole the Berrettini service at 5-5 when the Italian scored a backhand.
Auger-Aliassime played his first Grand Slam quarter-final and offered to join compatriot Denis Shapovalov in the last four before dropping an ace in the next game to tie the match.
There were few chances for either player in a tight third set, but that went along with the serve until Auger-Aliassime broke at 5-6, Berrettini earning a set point with a forehand pass out of control of the diving Canadian.
Auger-Aliassime missed an attempt at backhand to give Berrettini the set and from there the Italian took matters into his own hands.
“I think I lost the game to me at the end of the third and the beginning of the fourth,” said Auger-Aliassime, a close friend of Berrettini.
“All credit to him, because I think he really deserves it. He has shown in recent weeks how consistent he is.”
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)
