UND hockey coaching staff expected to remain intact for the 2021-22 season

During those two seasons, the Fighting Hawks posted win rates in excess of .775, marking only the second time in the program’s history in consecutive years (the other being 1997-98 and 1998-99).

The Berry-Jackson-Goehring staff led the Fighting Hawks to a pair of Penrose Cups as the regular season champions of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference and the only NCHC Frozen Faceoff played during that period.

All three coaches also plan to return.

Long coveted by professional teams and whose close friend Dave Hakstol was recently named head coach of the Seattle Kraken, Jackson will remain with the Fighting Hawks, the Herald has confirmed.

So is Goehring, who is seen as a rising star in the coaching world and has played a part in developing players at both UND and the Tampa Bay Lightning, who are on the cusp of winning a second consecutive Stanley Cup.

Keeping both Jackson and Goehring is a big win for Berry before the season even starts.

The players will return to campus in two weeks to begin preparations for the 2021-22 season.

The roster will feature 13 new faces, eight rookies and five transfers, which is the highest roster turnover since 2005-06. UND also had 13 new players that season, all freshmen.

Berry, who won the NCHC’s Herb Brooks Coach of the Year in three of his six seasons at the helm, will be helped by keeping his all-UND alum staff together.

Jackson’s roles at UNDO

Jackson, who has been with UND since 2006, coaches the team’s forwards and penalty kills.

Last season, UND had the highest scoring offense in the nation, averaging 3.93 goals per game. The penalty kill was also national number 6 and the first in the NCHC.

UND spreads recruiting duties, but Jackson has success identifying players. UND was the first school to contact Jake Sanderson — and one of only two in total — after Jackson spotted the defender in Alberta. Sanderson has developed into one of the best players in the world for his age group. Jackson was also one of the first to identify Shane Pinto, last year’s unanimous NCHC Player of the Year.

Jackson has been sought after by professional teams at both the NHL and AHL levels during his time at UND, most publicly when Hakstol was named head coach of the Philadelphia Flyers in 2015.

Hakstol, who was named head coach of the Kraken last month, hired two of his assistants Jay Leach and Paul McFarland this week. Hakstol, however, has not yet fully completed his staff.

Goehring’s roles at UND

Goehring, who worked as a volunteer coach at UND from 2010-17, returned as a full-time assistant in the summer of 2019.

Goehring coaches the keepers, defenders and the power play. UND has finished in the top five nationally in team defense for both seasons since Goehring’s return. Power play has also increased by more than 21 percent in each of the last two seasons.

Goehring’s goalkeepers have been successful at both college and pro levels.

During his time as a volunteer coach at UND, his primary goalkeepers were Aaron Dell, Clarke Saunders, Zane McIntyre and Cam Johnson. Dell, McIntyre and Johnson have been in the NHL. Dell and Johnson earned deals and spots as free agents. McIntyre was a draft pick in the sixth round. Saunders has just completed his seventh professional season and has signed a contract to play his eighth in Poland next year.

Adam Scheel was the primary starter for the past two seasons. A free agent, Scheel also earned an NHL contract and signed with the Dallas Stars this spring after winning the NCHC’s goalie of the year award.

During Goehring’s two-year absence from UND, he worked for the Syracuse Crunch, the Lightning’s top minor division. In Syracuse, Goehring helped develop several players who have played roles for Tampa over the past two years, including forwards Anthony Cirelli, Ross Colton and Mathieu Joseph, as well as defender Erik Cernak.

The coming season

Despite significant roster turnover, UND managed to retain a number of key players. In defense, Sanderson is expected to be the best player in the NCHC. The No. 5 overall draft pick of the Ottawa Senators was a member of the all-rookie team last season and excels at both ends of the rink.

Up front, UND retained striker Jasper Weatherby, who had a breakthrough in the junior year, scoring 14 goals. Weatherby finished one goal behind Pinto and Minnesota Duluth’s Cole Koepke for the NCHC lead.

UND opens the season with an exhibition game against the University of Manitoba on October 2.

The regular season opener is scheduled for October 8-9 against Niagara at the Ralph Engelstad Arena.

UND’s conference opener is scheduled for November 5 against Denver in Grand Forks. The Fighting Hawks will attempt to be the first NCHC team to win three Penrose Cups in a row.