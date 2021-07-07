Sports
TN runner Revathi overcomes poverty and patriarchy to secure a place in the Olympics
Chennai: V Revathi sprinted 400m in 53.55 seconds as first in Sunday’s stages and was chosen for the Tokyo Olympics in the mixed 4x400m relay. But her journey to this achievement had been arduous, overcoming poverty and patriarchy.
She was 7 years old when her father died and a year later she lost her mother. Revathi and her younger sister, a football player, were raised by their maternal grandmother, Arammal.
The sisters lived and studied in a government-run hostel-cum-school in the district, while their seven-year-old grandmother worked as a laborer under the MGNREGA scheme in the village of Madurais Sakkimangalam. Arammal was key to Revathi pursuing competitive athletics.
She sent us to study from a hostel because of our poverty, says Revathi, who trains at the Sports Authority of Indias center in Patiala in Punjab. She has been training for the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports Olympics for the past two years. She came to visit us at least once a month. Everyone else had parents visiting the hostel every week. My sister and I felt very sad about that. And today this would not have been possible for me without paati (grandmother in Tamil).
Revathi, now 23, had won several medals from track events in school. It was when she was in grade 12 at a zonal competition where her talent was identified. We obviously couldn’t afford shoes, so I was always barefoot. After the event, Mr. Kannan came to me and said, I will buy you shoes. Do you come and train every morning and evening? Revathi remembers. She refused because she had a bus ticket from 40 to the Sports Development Authority stadium at Madurais Race Course where he was the coach.
So Kannan made another offer to fund her college education and hostel accommodation at Lady Doak College, which was within walking distance of the stadium. Revatis grandmother agreed and she graduated with a BA in Tamil.
Every time I won a medal, Paati showed it to the villagers, but they in turn called her names for making a girl run like a boy, Revathi says. She adds that they would advise her grandmother to rest at home by either getting the sisters married or sending them to work. Revathi didn’t face much of this pressure directly as she had lived in hostels since grade 2. I really don’t know how paati stood up to them. Most of them in my village have no education. But she wanted us to go to college and she told us to do what we wanted to do.
Arammal has visited cities like Chennai to watch her granddaughter run. She cried every time, Revathi says. Shed questions: Should you run under the blazing sun? Do you have to run that fast? Kannan had helped the family financially over the years. Revathis fellow runners did too. My colleagues would put in as much money as possible to help fund my travel tickets to competitions. Everyone around us helped, she says.
Financially things are looking good for the family after Revathi got a job with the Southern Railways last year as a commercial employee cum ticket collector. Her sister joined the Chennai Police Department.
Until now we had no resources. There was nothing for it but to run and save prize money. So we kept running, Revathi says. Now, even if I have a sports injury, I have a job to rely on. Revathi suffered a right knee injury last year that left her out for three months.
She now trains without a day off from a German coach. Arammal works as a cook at Kannan for five of his student athletes who live with his family. All your hard work has paid off, Arammal would have given up and told Revathi by phone after her selection. Arammal hadn’t understood what Olympics meant until Revathi had to move to Punjab for training.
53.55 seconds is her personal best to date, she says, and she is training to beat it in the Olympics by competing with the best in the world.
Revathi is one of five track runners – Subha Venkatesan, S Dhanalakshmi, Arokia Rajiv and Naganathan Pandi – to have qualified for the Olympics from Tamil Nadu, it was announced Tuesday. Prime Minister MK Stalin announced a 5 lakh incentive for each of them. Seven others, including sailors, table tennis players and fencers, had previously qualified from state.
