Investigation of the Chiefs’ Wide Receiver Corps en route to camp





Williams was a former third-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2017. He spent most of last season on the Chiefs’ exhibition squad and signed a Reserve/Futures contract in January. A tall man of six feet and 204 pounds, Williams spent the first two years of his career with the Cardinals, bringing in 20 receptions for 202 yards and a touchdown in 16 games (8 starts). He joined the Colts’ training squad after being knocked out by Arizona prior to the 2019 campaign, appearing in one game for Indianapolis that year. The Chiefs included him in their exhibition squad at the end of September last season and he has been with the organization much of the time since then. Like Callaway and Fountain, Williams is an example of a player whose talent not long ago justified a high draft roster, and his inclusion in the camp is an opportunity to make the most of a fresh start. Another local product, Shepherd is an alum from Blue Springs High School. He played his college ball at North Dakota State — helping the Bison to three FCS National Championships during his time there as a star receiver and punt returner before joining the Green Bay Packers in 2019 as an unwritten free agent. Shepherd has appeared in 14 games for Green Bay over the past two seasons, bringing in six grabs for 47 yards, but recorded most of his contributions as a return man, fielding 20 kickoffs for 374 yards (9 in 2019, 11 in 2020). He was one of the few players to try out for the Chiefs during the mini camp and impressed enough to earn a contract. The Chiefs have one of the game’s top receivers in Hill, which has a legitimate claim as the league’s most electric playmaker. They also employ a formidable and trusted trio in Hardman, Robinson and Pringle – each of whom will have the chance to take another step forward in 2021. The continued development of those four will certainly be a storyline to watch in camp and as the season gets underway, especially as it involves replacing Watkins’ snaps on offense – but there’s also intrigue with this group if we look at the other 10 recipients on the roster in the context of who will separate from the rest. There’s Powell, of course – who impressed the Chiefs enough in college to hear his name called in the fifth round a few months ago and the trio of former draft picks in Callaway, Fountain and Williams. Dieter and Kemp have more experience with the playbook than anyone else, while Ffrench, Finke, Shepherd and Schoen are still young players looking to show what they can do. Kansas City had six receivers on the roster last season heading into Week 1 (and 5 in 2019), so there’s room for the lesser-known names on the depth chart, whoever they are from the names we’ve covered — to earning themselves a spot on the team heading into 2021. Camp is all about collective improvement through competition, and the overall talent vying for the last few spots in the wide reception area is an exciting thought when you come to this group looks.

