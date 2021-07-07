[Deal] AT&T and Cricket offer insane discounts on the new Moto G Stylus 5G





While the unlocked version of the Moto G Stylus 5G costs $399, you can take advantage of a huge savings on the handset this month with AT&T and Cricket Wireless. Cricket offers the Moto G Stylus 5G for $99/$149 and you can also pick up the phone from AT&T for $5 a month. Whichever you choose, there are some huge savings to be made on the Moto G Stylus 5G. Pricing, Availability and Features: AT&T: Customers can purchase the Moto G Stylus 5G online at: att.com/gtylus5g and in stores from July 16. For a limited time, new and existing customers can get the device for just $5 a month ($180 total) on a 36-month installment plan with a qualifying AT&T unlimited plan.

Customers can purchase the Moto G Stylus 5G online at: and in stores from July 16. For a limited time, new and existing customers can get the device for just $5 a month ($180 total) on a 36-month installment plan with a qualifying AT&T unlimited plan. Cricket wireless: Starting July 9, Cricket will offer the Moto G Stylus 5G for just $99.99 for new customers and $149.99 for existing customers. Customers can visit cricketwireless.com to order online or find a store near you.

Starting July 9, Cricket will offer the Moto G Stylus 5G for just $99.99 for new customers and $149.99 for existing customers. Customers can visit to order online or find a store near you. Characteristics:Powered by 5G, the new Moto G Stylus 5G has a large 6.8-inch FHD+ Max Vision display, a 48MP quad camera system, a Snapdragon 480 octa-core processor and a large 5000mAh fast-charging battery that is good for several day use. The stylus adds creativity and increases your productivity levels as an added bonus. The offers from AT&T and Cricket mean you can buy the 5G handset for less than it costs for the LTE variant, much less in fact. Let us know in the comments below if you’re picking up a Moto G Stylus 5G. He’s been an Android fan since owning an HTC Hero, with the Dell Streak as his first phablet. He currently carries an OPPO Find X2 Pro in his pockets, a Galaxy Tab S5e in his backpack and doesn’t think twice about luging a 17-inch laptop around the world. When not immersed in the world of Android and gadgets, he is an avid sports fan and like all South Africans, he loves a good Braai (BBQ).

