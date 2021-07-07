Lisa Hart Named Nebraska Women’s Tennis Associate Head Coach





University of Nebraska, Women’s Tennis Head Coach Scott Jacobson announced on Wednesday that former Husker student athlete and Washington State head coach Lisa Hart has been named the new associate head coach for the Husker program. Hart replaces Jeremy Bayon, who accepted a job as head coach for the Georgia Southern men’s tennis program. “We are incredibly grateful to have Lisa rejoined our Husker family,” Jacobson said. “She’s a phenomenal coach, was a phenomenal player and is just an incredible human being. This is truly a dream hire for our program.” “I would like to thank Scott Jacobson and Keith room for giving me the opportunity to coach at the University of Nebraska,” said Hart. “Coach Jacobson is a proven winner on the field, cares deeply about his players and is just a wonderful person. Being able to coach at my alma mater with the coach I played for is a dream come true. I’m excited and excited to help our players have a positive and transformative student-athlete experience and can’t wait to get started.” Before joining Husker’s coaching staff, Hart spent 18 seasons as head coach in Washington State from 2003 to 2021. She led the Cougars to 246 wins and NCAA Championship appearances in 2008, 2012, and 2019. Hart has also coached four players who have reached the NCAA Singles Championships. During her time at WSU, Hart’s teams saw success in the classroom and emphasized community service. In each of the last 14 seasons, the Cougars have received the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) All-Academic team award. Hart was also a six-time winner of the Community Service Award from the United States Tennis Association and ITA for her significant contributions to the development of community-based tennis programs and was named the national winner of the USTA/ITA Community Outreach Award in 2008. On the field, Hart’s teams have recorded 12 or more wins in 13 seasons with the Cougars, including a program record of 21 wins in 2018. The following season was also successful with the team reaching the NCAA Championships for the seventh time in program history. . In addition, both singles and doubles teams made it to the tournament for the first time since 2002. Hart’s best season came in 2012 when she led the Cougars to a 19-7 record for the most wins in school history, and a second round at the NCAA Women’s Tennis Championship. That season included six wins over nationally ranked teams, a first-round win over No. 36 Florida State in the NCAA Championship, and a weekend win over No. 26 Arizona and No. 27 Arizona State. Hart concluded the 2012 season by being named Pac-12 Conference Coach of the Year, the 2012 Intercollegiate Tennis Association Northwest Region Coach of the Year, and the 2012 United States Professional Tennis Association/Pacific Northwest Division College Coach of the Year. During her WSU tenure, Hart has coached 39 players who have received ITA All-Academic awards, two CoSIDA First Team All-District VIII recipients, seven Cissie Leary Sportsmanship and six Arthur Ashe Leadership and Sportsmanship award winners. Hart was a tennis luminary in Nebraska, ending her career as one of the most successful women’s tennis players in school history. She was the 1995 Big Eight Freshman of the Year, recording 74 singles wins and winning Big 12 Conference No. 2 singles title as a senior in 1998. Her dedication and excellence on the field were matched in the classroom as Hart was an all-conference academic roster three times and earned first-team All-Big 12 academic honors as a senior. She was selected by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association as the winner of the Central Region’s Cissie Leary Sportsmanship Award. As a senior, Hart also received the Arthur Ashe Sportsmanship and Leadership Award. Born in Sunnyside, Wash., Hart earned All-America honors as a high school sophomore. Hart received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education in Nebraska in 1998 and also earned a master’s degree in education with an emphasis on physical education and sports studies in Nebraska.

