UNH hockey brings in five freshmen for the 2021-22 season

DURHAM University of New Hampshire head men’s hockey coach Mike Souza has announced the freshman class for the 2021-22 season. The five members of the class are Robert Cronin (Plymouth, Mass.), Alex Gagne (Bedford, NH), Colton Huard (Foothill Ranch, California), Will Margel (Potomac, Md.), and Connor Sweeney (North Andover, Mass. ).

Here’s an overview of each player:

Robert Cronin

Forward, 5-10, 187

Plymouth, Mass./Dubuque Fighting Saints (USHL)

Played the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons for the Dubuque Fighting Saints (USHL) as he scored 30 goals and 31 assists for 61 points in 92 games.

Led the team in scoring in 2020-21 with 28 goals and 25 assists for 53 points in 48 games as the team won the Dupaco Cowbell Cup.

2021 USHL All-Third Team Squad.

Played one season at Frederick Gunn School in 2018-19, scoring 19 goals and 35 assists for 54 points as he was named the team’s Rookie of the Year and selected to the All-New England West Team.

Graduated from Plymouth North High School in 2018 and from The Frederick Gunn School in 2019.

Alex Gagne

Defender, 6-4, 207

Bedford, NH/Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)

Played the 2020-21 season for the Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL) as he scored three goals and 23 assists for 26 points over 53 games, setting the franchise record of a plus 35 plus-minus rating and a USHL All-Third Team in 2021 was Selection.

Played the 2019-20 season for the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (USHL) as he scored two goals and six assists for eight points over 38 games.

Skated at the 2019U.S. Men’s Under-18 Select Team at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Pieany, Slovakia and Beclav, Czech Republic.

Invited to the 2021 World Junior Showcase from July 24-31.

Member of the New Hampshire Avalanche from 2016-19.

Graduated from Bedford High School in 2020.

Colton Huard

Defender, 6-3, 200

Foothill Ranch, California/Chicago Steel (USHL)

Played the 2020-21 season with the Chicago Steel (USHL) as the team won the 2021 Clark Cup Championship as the winner of the USHL Playoffs.

In the 2020-21 season, he scored three goals and 18 assists for 21 points in 53 games.

Also played for the Chicago Steel in 2019-20 with one goal and seven assists for eight points, and for the Fargo Force (USHL) with one goal and five assists for six points.

Won the 2019 Robertson Cup as the NAHL National Playoff Champion with the Aberdeen Wingsas, as he racked up two goals and 14 assists for 16 points.

Graduated from Apex High School in 2019.

His father, Bill, played in eight NHL seasons (1992-2000), making appearances with the Boston Bruins, Ottawa Senators, Dallas Stars, Edmonton Oilers, and Los Angeles Kings.

Will Margel

Forward, 5-9, 165

Potomac, Md./Johnstown Tomahawks (NAHL)

Played the 2020-21 season for the Johnstown Tomahawks (NAHL) with 25 goals and 36 assists for 61 points in 42 games, when he was named the teams Offensive Player of the Year.

2021NAHL All-East First Team and NAHL Forward of the Month for March.

Member of the Madison Capitols (USHL) and the Coquitlam Express (BCHL) in the 2019-20 season.

Played four seasons for the SelectsHockeyAcademy at South Kent School when he set school career records for goals (127), assists (146) and points (273) when the team won the USAHockeyNational Championship in 2019.

Three-year assistant captain and teams MVP (2019).

Graduated from South Kent School in 2019.

Connor Sweeney

Forward, 6-2, 200

North Andover, Mass./IslandersHockeyClub (NCDC)

Played the 2020-21 season for the IslandersHockeyClub (NCDC) as he scored three goals and 14 assists for 17 points over 31 games.

Member of the Trail SmokeEaters (BCHL) during the 2019-20 season with two goals and 13 assists for 15 points.

Played the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons at Lawrence Academy as team captain in 2018-19, earning All-ISL honors.

At the Lawrence Academy 16 goals and 32 assists for 48 points in 60 career games.

Graduated from Lawrence Academy in 2019.

His father, Bob, is the president of the Boston Bruins Foundation. He was the 1983 MVP of the Beanpot as a freshman at Boston College (Class of 1986) and appeared in 10 NHL seasons (1986-1996) with the Boston Bruins, Buffalo Sabres, New York Islanders and Calgary Flames.