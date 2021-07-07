Alameda City Hall, other facilities reopen with COVID rules

ALAMEDA

As of this week, personal services at City Hall and other city facilities will be limited, including passport applications, business permits and the permit center. Some personal services require an appointment in advance.

Since not everyone has been vaccinated yet and in order to protect workers and individuals doing business in city facilities, employees, residents and visitors are asked to continue wearing face coverings in all city-operated facilities. Do not enter the city facilities if you have recently been in contact with a person who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 or if you are experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19.

City services continued through the pandemic, with staff working in person and remotely, answering the public by email, phone and online. The reopening is an important milestone in the fight against COVID-19 and vaccines have been critical in enabling us to take on this moment. Today, 74.8% of the Alamedas population aged 12 years and older have been fully vaccinated and 87.1% have had at least one vaccine dose. If you still need to get your vaccine or schedule your second dose, go to alamedaca.gov/vaccine.

Next to City Hall, the office of the Alameda Recreation and Parks Department is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm. The Mastick Senior Center is open to personalized outdoor programs (Spanish, lunch, qigong, line dancing, table tennis, Hawaiian dance, yoga, drawing, and painting), along with case management and transportation assistance.

The main library opened in May for limited browsing/reference/holdings, and opening hours continue to increase. To check alamedafree.org for current opening times and services. For more information about the city’s other facilities and the rules for visiting them, go online to bayareane.ws/3dRGO4r.

Job fair July 15 at South Shore for various area openings

The City of Alameda is co-sponsoring a local job fair for permanent and temporary jobs available in Alameda and nearby locations. The fair will be held from 2-4:30 PM on July 15 at the South Shore Shopping Center with representatives from Amazon, the City of Alameda, the East Bay Regional Park District, Exelixis Inc., Federal Express, Julies Coffee & Tea Garden, Safeway, Side Street Pho, Whole Foods Market and many more regional and local employers.

Many local businesses are hiring as they expand their operations with the relaxation of public health guidelines. The companies at the Alameda Job Fair will recruit for a variety of positions including assistant general manager, checker, computer service technician, service worker, general manager, social media coordinator, and store clerk. Job seekers should be prepared with resumes and dressed in attire appropriate for a job interview.

Job seekers can register in advance at alamedajobfair2021.eventbrite.com to receive additional information and a reminder for the event. The event is co-sponsored by the City of Alameda, Alameda Landing, the South Shore Shopping Center, the Alameda County Social Services Agency, and the Alameda Chamber of Commerce.

Library Presents Online Mental Health Seminar on July 15

The Alameda Free Library invites you to an online evening program with Liz Rebensdorf, president of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Beginning July 15 at 6:30 PM, Rebensdorf will give a short presentation entitled Coping with Change: Moving Forward and Keeping Mentally Healthy in Difficult Times, after which she will lead a discussion with participants and provide support and resources.

This virtual event focuses on the added stress caused by the pandemic and more importantly, what’s next when we consider the concept of a transition phase and look at what cues might force us to take a closer look at our emotional status. Everyone is welcome, including individuals and families with children and adults.

For more information and a Zoom meeting link, go online to alamedafree.org/Events-directory/Coping-with-Change. Email [email protected] or call 510-747-7713 with any questions. For more information about library programs, visit: alamedafree.org/Events-directory/Calendar or contact the Main Library at 510-747-7740 from 2 to 7 p.m. Mondays or from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

city ​​of Alameda

