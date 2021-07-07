Sports
Bradley Beal Says US Basketball Plans to Avoid Olympics Political Protests
In the five years since the last Summer Olympics were held, much has changed in the world, in the United States and, for that matter, the lives of American athletes. As social justice and other causes have emerged, NBA players have increasingly used their profiles to encourage change.
For Bradley Beal, that included leading a march in Washington last summer and participating in discussions about social justice.
The Olympics are a stage the world looks forward to and there is a long history of athletes using the event to protest or speak out on political issues.
But as Beal explained to Chris Miller of NBC Sports Washington, Team USA is supposed to focus on winning a gold medal. They have agreed as a team to continue working for social change in other ways and to have this special journey about basketball.
“We’ve actually talked about that as a team. To be honest, for the first time we can stretch out our arms and focus on our competition and we’re going to do that. We don’t want it to be in a political protest,” Beal told NBC Sports Washington.
Beal pointed out that at the Olympics there are certain rules that can get in the way, such as what athletes can say or wear. It’s complicated and the players also feel like they’re already making an impact in their own communities with the initiatives they’ve taken.
“We’re going there to win. We’ll handle everything else when we come back,” Beal said.
That doesn’t mean it will be complete silence from Team USA on political matters. It just sounds like whatever is being said is much more likely to come from head coach Gregg Popovich, who has been outspoken on social justice issues for years.
Beal said Popovich’s first team meeting at Las Vegas training camp had nothing to do with basketball. He wanted to address the elephant in the room first.
“Honestly, Dad will probably do most of that. He’s not scared. He said that, he said that to me. ‘Shift the blame on me, I’ll be the one to put down what’s going on.’ “We respect that. That was very admirable of him,” Beal said.
“Our first meeting wasn’t about basketball, it was about life. It wasn’t about hoops at all. It was about him respecting us and what we did as players, what we continue to do and what we continue to embody and the fact that we still trying to get out and win a gold medal no matter what happened and what’s going on That spoke volumes That spoke volumes Dad he’s a legend and he’ll always be a legend yeah , so ask him He’ll be the one to ask what’s going on in the world.”
Beal has been on the front lines of the fight for social justice for years, but especially after the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in May 2020. Together with Mystics security guard Natasha Cloud, he helped organize a march in DC on 13 December. June. last year. They teamed up to help open Capital One Arena as a polling station and have mentioned plans for the future, such as working with local police forces to continue the conversation about police reform.
But at the Olympics, Bealis embraced the chance to just play basketball after a difficult year and represent his country.
“I’m just proud to be a part of it. From where we’ve come from a year to now, it’s absolutely amazing to see. Covid hit us, we had a lot of tragedies in the world that we’re still dealing with on the day-to-day. But nevertheless, our main focus is bringing the gold home. That’s our main focus and we’re stuck with that,” Beal said.
Watch more of Chris Miller’s interview with Beal Thursday on News4 at 5pm and News4 at 6pm.
