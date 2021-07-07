Connect with us

Top 20 Up-and-Down Recruiting Leaders in Buckeye History

Before the advent of the staggered attack and the swinging of the ball across the yard, it was the Cadillac position in the state of Ohio. Running back was what the program on the banks of the Olentangy was known for before the program’s recent run of erratic quarterbacks and wide receivers. From Archie Griffin to Keith Byars, to Eddie George and Ezekiel Elliott, and more, the program has featured some iconic players.

But who are the top rushers in OSU’s illustrious history? You no doubt know some of the names on the list, but we bring you Ohio State’s 20 greatest hasty leaders of all time so you can impress your friends at the next gathering this fall, when the Buckeyes are dismantling another. . Big Ten opponent. And yes, they are not all on the run.

Here are the top 20 rushing leaders in Ohio state football history counting down to #1.

20

Jonathan Wells, R. B. (1998-2001)

ANN ARBOR, MI – NOVEMBER 24: Running back Jonathan Wells #28 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Big Ten Conference football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, on November 24, 2001 Michigan. Ohio State won 26-20. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Getty Images)

Total rush recruiting

2.344

19

Jim Otis, R. B. (1967-1969)

Nov 2, 1968; Columbus, Ohio, USA; FILE PHOTO; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Jim Otis in action against Michigan State Spartans defensive end Wilton Martin (97) at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes defeated the Spartans 25-20. Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Total rush recruiting

2,542

18

Calvin Murray, R. B. (1977-1980)

January 1, 1980; Pasadena, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Ohio State Buckeyes run back to Calvin Murray (43) in action against the Southern California Trojans during the 1980 Rose Bowl. Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Total rush recruiting

2,576

17

Raymont Harris, R. B. (1990-1993)

Oct 2, 1993: Running Raymont Harris of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs across the field during a game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won the game 51-3. Credit: Jamie Sabau/Allsport

Total rush recruiting

2.649

16

Mike Weber, RB (2015-2018)

Nov 10, 2018; East Lansing, MI, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Mike Weber (25) celebrates a touchdown with Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Rashod Berry (13) during the bottom half of a game at Spartan Stadium. Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Total rush recruiting

2.676

15

Dan “Boom” Herron, RB (2008-2011)

January 5, 2008; Glendale, AZ, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes runs back Dan Herron (1) straight arms Texas Longhorns safety Earl Thomas (12) in the fourth quarter of the 2009 Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium. Texas defeated the state of Ohio 24-21. Credit: Kirby Lee/Image from Sports USA TODAY Sports

Total rush recruiting

2869

14

Antonio Pittman, RB (2004-2006)

Nov 18, 2006; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Antonio Pittman (25) runs for a second-half touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. The Buckeyes defeated the Wolverines 42-39. Credit: Joe Robbins-USA TODAY Sports Copyright 2006 Joe Robbins

Total rush recruiting

2.945

13

Michael Wiley, R. B. (1996-1999)

Sep 5, 1998: Tailback Michael Wiley #5 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in action against the West Virginia Mountaineers at West Virginia University in Morganstown, West Virginia. The Buckeyes defeated the Mountaineers 34-17. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Total rush recruiting

2.951

12

Carlos Snow, RB (1987-1991)

Sep 14, 1991: Tailback Carlos Snow of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs across the field during a game against the Louisville Cardinals at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won the game 23-15. Credit: Rick Stewart/Allsport

Total rush recruiting

2.974

11

Pepe Pearson, R.B. (1994-1997)

Nov 22, 1997; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Pepe Pearson (29) walks the ball against Michigan Wolverines safety Marcus Ray (29) at Michigan Stadium. The Wolverines defeated the Buckeyes 20-14. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Total rush recruiting

3.076

10

Carlos Hyde, RB (2010-2013)

January 3, 2014; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Carlos Hyde, 34, runs the ball against the Clemson Tigers in the second half of the 2014 Orange Bowl college football game at Sun Life Stadium. Credit: Robert Mayer-USA TODAY Sports

Total rush recruiting

3,198

9

Keith Byars, R. B. (1982-1985)

September 15, 1984; Columbus, Ohio, USA; FILE PHOTO; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Keith Byars (41) in action against the Washington State Cougars at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes beat the Cougars 44-0. Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Total rush recruiting

3,200

8

J.T. Barrett, Q.B. (2014-2017)

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Total rush recruiting

3.263

7

Braxton Miller, QB (2011-2015)

Nov 24, 2012; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Braxton Miller (5) looks for an open receiver against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won the game 26-21. Credit: Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

Total rush recruiting

3.315

6

Chris “Beanie” Wells, R.B. (2006-2008)

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Total rush recruiting

3,382

5

Tim Spencer, R. B. (1979-1982)

Ohio State University Runs Back Tim Spencer tries to turn the corner against Brigham Young University Bobby Salazar in Ohio State’s 47-17 Holiday Bowl victory on Friday, December 18, 1982 in San Diego. Spencer won 167 yards, scored two touchdowns, and was the game’s most valuable player. (AP photo)

Total rush recruiting

3.553

4

Eddie George, R.B. (1992-1995)

Nov 18, 1996; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Eddie George (27) celebrates a touchdown against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes best the Hoosiers 42-3. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Total rush recruiting

3.768

3

Ezekiel Elliott, RB (2013-2015)

Ohio State’s Ezekiel Elliott breaks away from the Alabama defenders on an 85-yard touchdown foray in the 2015 Sugar Bowl Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Total rush recruiting

3.961

2

JK Dobbins, RB (2017-2019)

Dec 28, 2019; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back JK Dobbins (2) runs with the ball against the Clemson Tigers in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semifinals Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Total rush recruiting

4.459

