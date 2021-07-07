Sports
Blue Jackets president of hockey operations says sudden death of goalkeeper has far-reaching consequences gevolgen
COLUMBUS Matiss Kivlenieks traveled to Michigan with teammate and close friend Elvis Merzlikins for the wedding of Columbus Blue Jackets’ goalkeeper coach Manny Legace’s daughter and a Fourth of July celebration.
The festive weekend ended in tragedy Sunday night when the 24-year-old Latvian goalkeeper, who was spending the summer in the United States, was killed in a freak fireworks accident at Legace’s home in Novi, Michigan, a northern Detroit suburb.
Now the organization he played for since beginning his professional career in 2017 is in mourning, working with his family in Latvia to organize memorial services and make mental health counselors available to those who need it, said John Davidson, its chairman. of the Blue Jackets from hockey operations.
“This has far-reaching consequences,” Davidson said on Wednesday. “This was Manny’s daughter’s wedding, and all those people were there and this tragedy happened. We have to deal with it, we have to deal with it the right way, and I’m confident.”
Kivlenieks was fatally injured when he was hit in the chest with a wandering firecracker while trying to get out of a hot tub, police said. A mortar barrel tilted and bent toward Kivlenieks, who had been in the hot tub by a pool. The explosion hit him in the chest, police said.
The investigation is still ongoing and the police have not yet filed a report or said who was responsible for setting off the fireworks. A coroner ruled that Kivlenieks’ death was the result of the fireworks explosion. Early reports say he fell and hit his head while trying to get out of the hot tub.
Davidson said this is especially difficult for Merzlikins, who is also Latvian, and his wife, Aleksandra.
“They were Kivi’s best friends and they were with him that night,” Davidson said. “This is a devastating loss to them and to all of us, a loss that will always be with us.”
Legace, a 48-year-old former NHL goalkeeper who played primarily for the Detroit Red Wings and St. Louis Blues in his 11-year career, coached Kivlenieks throughout his professional career. The young player from Riga signed with Columbus on May 25, 2017 as an undrafted free agent.
Kivlenieks played in 85 games for the Cleveland Monsters, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, and in eight games for the Blue Jackets in the past two seasons. He has been considered the number 3 goalkeeper for Blue Jackets and a candidate to become number 2 if Joonas Korpisalo or Merzlikins is traded, which is widely expected.
“I think our players who played with him said it best, that he always came to the rink with a smile on his face and a great positive attitude,” said Columbus GM Jarmo Kekalainen. “We had seen him play in the (United States Hockey League) and thought a lot about his potential, and a big part of that was his attitude.”
Davidson was hired by the Blue Jackets as president of hockey operations in 2012. He spent the last two years in the same position for the New York Rangers before being fired and then rehired by Columbus. He recalls a big-eyed encounter with Kivlenieks four years ago when the goalkeeper was signed, then watched him come of age in a win over Davidson’s Rangers at Madison Square Garden.
Kivlenieks made his NHL debut on January 19, 2020. He stopped 31 of 32 shots to beat the Rangers 2-1.
“Watching the young man play was particularly important,” said Davidson, a former goalkeeper. “He passed, he passed the test in a tough building, one of the great sports buildings in the world. And that will be on his resume forever.”
