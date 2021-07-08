Sports
All-Star Slugger Joey Gallo Loves Home Run Derby in Texas Rangers Uniform
ARLINGTON, Texas – Many have waited so long for it to happen. Now the time has finally come: Joey Gallo is competing in the Home Run Derby.
Two years ago Gallo chose not to participate in the event. He came from an oblique injury and it didn’t feel right for him. This year everything was aligned for Gallo, which made the decision a lot easier.
“Everything worked out,” Gallo said after hitting two homeruns in the Rangers’ 5-3 loss to the Tigers on Wednesday. “I made the All-Star team and I didn’t want to do the Derby unless I made the team. I thought it would be fun. How many chances do you get?”
Gallo said CEO Chris Young, manager Chris Woodward and others in the organization urged Gallo to participate, even though the All-Star slugger doesn’t crave the limelight. With Gallo’s future at the club uncertain and the Rangers potentially being sold on the trade deadline, it seemed like the perfect time to do it.
“I know I had to do at least one,” Gallo said. “It worked. I made the team. I’m swinging it well. I’m healthy. I don’t want to wait too long. I’m still in a Ranger uniform and I want to do it in a Ranger uniform. And we’re in Denver, so it must be fun hitting there.”
To make the trip that little bit more special, Gallo brings another member of the Rangers organization to the All-Star Game to pitch for him: third base coach and cancer survivor Tony Beasley.
“With what he’s been through and what he’s overcome, the story should be more about him than me,” Gallo said. “I want to give him some recognition. I think it’s really cool, and he’s always wanted to throw at me in the Derby. I’m really excited that he can do that.”
There was a valid argument that Gallo or fellow All-Star and teammate Adolis García would compete in the Home Run Derby. García was one of the AL-leaders in home runs all season. It wasn’t until Gallo’s recent hot streak that he surpassed García.
Nevertheless, García was very happy for Gallo and may be the first to help Gallo when he calls time-out.
“He was super excited,” Gallo said. “He told me he would be there to support me and bring out the towel and the Gatorade. That must be fun.”
Gallo had been in tears for the past few weeks. Since Major League Baseball began tackling pitchers who used foreign substances on June 21, Gallo has lowered .327/.468/1,000/1,468 with 11 home runs, 19 RBI and 13 walks. He has increased his season OPS north of .900 and has looked even better than the All-Star version of him we saw in 2019.
While most fans are excited to see how far Gallo can hit some balls in the thin air of Colorado, he will have to do his job to win the Derby. Shohei Ohtani, the MLB home run leader, will compete alongside some of the game’s most potent power hitters, including Colorado’s Trevor Story, Washington’s Juan Soto, Mets first baseman Pete Alonso and cancer survivor Trey Mancini.
“They’re all really good home run hitters,” Gallo said. “We’ll see what happens. It’s a really good Home Run Derby this year. They’ve got some good names on it. Anyone can win it.”
