‘Wanted to break that stereotype’: Dinesh Karthik on maiden commentary stint | Cricket

Dinesh Karthik’s voice and analysis in the commentary was one of the most refreshing things about watching the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand. The wicketkeeper batsman in his first stint as commentator earned praise from the pundits and fans alike. The veteran cricketer who was also featured in the commentary box during England’s ODI series against Sri Lanka said he wanted to break the stereotype in India that only former cricketers are allowed to record commentary.

“There are many other sports, such as basketball and football, where current players get airborne when they are not playing.

“Even now during the Sri Lanka-England T20s, James Anderson was doing it for the BBC in the room next door. So it’s normal, only in India I think it’s considered that way (post-retirement option). break through to some degree and I’m happy to do this when I’m not playing,” Karthik told PTI.

The former KKR captain began his journey as a cricket announcer during England’s tour of India earlier this year, saying his mindset was to say everything he knows about the game of cricket.

“I did that and it went pretty well. Then I got the chance to comment and I decided to go for it. The mentality was just to talk about what little I know about the game,” he said rather modestly after he had played over 150 games for India in various formats.

Before making his commentary debut, Karthik spent a lot of time with Sunil Gavaskar in Serbia, a country they were in for 10 days before entering the UK during the pandemic. “I’m extremely lucky that it happened. He gave me a few tips (about commenting) and it went well. More than the tips, the time I spent with him was very enlightening and enriching.

“It was also a beautiful country and Sunny Bhai and I met the Serbian cricket team, which was very interesting.”

Karthik comes across as a natural on the mic and all he did was take a few online sessions (about when to speak on air, when not to) before flying to the UK via Serbia. It can be tricky to comment on the players you’ve played with, but Karthik had a way of dealing with that.

“Commenting can be a lot of fun. You have to look very closely at the sport to contribute in the right way. Even when you talk about the players (teammates), you just talk about the sport and tell people how hard it is of their shoes. That’s what I was trying to do. “I’ve enjoyed my process of understanding how each player would be thinking at a given moment and talking about what is the right thing to do for them at that moment.

“It was also great to sit next to Nasser and Athers (Atherton). They are the best in the business and just talking to them about the game is something I’ve really enjoyed, in addition to learning a lot.” Karthik said. .

(with PTI inputs)