8 Iowa State First Team Soccer Players of the Big 12 12 First Team





Here’s another sign of respect Iowa State football 2021 gets: Eight of Matt Campbells players were selected for the medias all-Big 12 preseason football team, but that’s just a part of it. All-American tight end Charlie Kolar was the only unanimous roster of the Big 12s for the season, and offensive guard Trevor Downing made the team despite missing the last 11 games due to a lower leg injury. That was just a little bit of respect linebacker Mike Rose was voted the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. They’re one of the reasons the Cyclones are likely to be a top 10 team nationally heading into the September 4 opener against Northern Iowa. They’re also one reason Iowa State is favored to face Oklahoma again in the Big 12s championship football game. offensive, 1000-yard rusher Breece Hall made the team, as did receiver Xavier Hutchinson, Kolar, Downing and center Colin Newell. The defensive selections were late Will McDonald, Rose and safety Greg Eisworth. Rose, who has started all 38 games during his career, led NCAA linebackers nationally with five interceptions, the most by a Cyclone linebacker in school history. Kolar, a two-time All-American, caught 44 passes for 591 yards and a team-high seven touchdowns in 11 games during the Cyclones 9-3 season that ended with the Fiesta Bowl victory against Oregon. More football news in the state of Iowa:Florida 3-star DE R Mason Thomas joins Iowa State over South Carolina, others Hall, Iowa States first unanimous first-team All-American last season, finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy balloting, and was one of three finalists for the Doak Walker Award. The junior led the nation in rushing yards (1,572), 100-yard rushing games (9) and consecutive games with a rushing touchdown (12) in 2020. Hutchinson was so impressive last season that he was named the Offensive Player of the Year after leading the team in receptions with 64 and in receiving yards with 771. Eisworth is the only Cyclone in school history to be named to the first-team All-Big 12 three times. The sixth-year senior goes into the season with 33 career starts, 199 tackles, 19 pass breakups and three interceptions. More football news in the state of Iowa:Iowa State football lands 3-star Texas safety Jeremiah Cooper 2021 All-Big 12 Football Team Preseason Offensive Player of the Year: Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma, QB, 6-1, 210, So., Phoenix, Ariz. Defensive Player of the Year: Mike Rose, Iowa State, LB, 6-4, 250, Sr., Brecksville, Ohio Newcomer of the year: Eric Gray, Oklahoma, RB, 5-10, 206, Jr., Memphis, Tennessee. insult QB: Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma RB: Breece Hall, Iowa State RB:Bijon Robinson, Texas fb:Jeremiah Hall, Oklahoma WR: Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State WR: Marvin Mims, Oklahoma WR: Erik Ezukanma, Texas Tech TE: Charlie Kolar, Iowa State B: Trevor Downing, Iowa State OL: Colin Newell, Iowa State OL: Marquis Hayes, Oklahoma OL:Wanya Morris, Oklahoma OL: Josh Sills, Oklahoma State OL:Dawson Deaton, Texas Tech horsepower:Gabe Brkic, Oklahoma CR/PR:Phillip Brooks, Kansas State More:All-American tight end Charlie Kolar leads Iowa State after coin flip decision to return for 2021 Defense DL: Will McDonald, Iowa State DL:Isaiah Thomas, Oklahoma DL: Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma DL: Ochaun Mathis, TCU DL: Dante Stills, West Virginia LB:Terrel Bernard, Baylor LB: Mike Rose, Iowa State LB:Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma DB:Jalen Pitre, Baylor DB: Greg Eisworth, Iowa State DB: Kolby Harvey-Peel, Oklahoma Stateoma DB:TreVius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU DB:Shawn Jamison, Texas P:Austin McNamara, Texas Tech ** The media selected the team. Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson has been writing for the Des Moines Register for 60 years. Reach him on [email protected], 515-284-8132, and on Twitter at @RandyPete.

