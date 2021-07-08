Sports
Notebook: New hockey pads for Granato, Brown | Sport
The summer has brought major career changes for Don Granato and JT Brown, although they will both remain in the sport for their entire lives.
Granato, who played for Burnsville High Schools 1985 State Class AA Championship hockey team, was named head coach of the Buffalo Sabers on June 29. Also last month, Brown, the former Rosemount High School star, Minnesota-Duluth NCAA champion and six-year NHL veteran, announced his retirement from a player and on the same day revealed that he would become the broadcast television analyst for the Seattle Kraken expansion.
The Sabers removed the interim title from Granatos. He took over from the bench on March 17 after the team fired Ralph Krueger. The Sabers went 9-16-3 in the last 28 games of the season, but the organization was reportedly pleased with Granatos’ good rapport with young players, of which Buffalo has many.
Granato, who also played on a national championship team at the University of Wisconsin, has coached or scouted at nearly every level of hockey in the 27 years since he finished his playing career. He has been an assistant coach in the NHL since 2017, first with the Chicago Blackhawks and then with the Sabers. Before that, he was an assistant coach at Wisconsin (Granatos brother Tony was head coach and another Burnsville alumnus, Mark Osiecki, was an assistant). Granato has also spent several years coaching in the US National Team Development Program and the professional minor leagues.
The demand of the challenge is what excites me, Granato said at his introductory press conference last week. To walk in I am fully convinced that we have a huge opportunity ahead of us. I think our players are starting to understand that with excitement and energy. So the question from Saber fans, the question from our hockey community is exactly where I want to be.
Brown scored 67 points in 24 games as a senior at Rosemount, leading the Irish to the 2008 Section 3AA Championship game. He was named Most Outstanding Player at the 2011 NCAA Frozen Four, which Minnesota-Duluth won at Xcel Energy Center.
From there, he progressed to a nine-year pro career with NHL stops in Tampa Bay, Anaheim and Minnesota. He had 72 points (23 goals, 49 assists in 365 NHL games.
After playing for Sweden’s IF Bjorkloven last season, Brown announced his retirement as a player.
It was always my dream to make it to the NHL, and once I got there I knew I wanted to make it easier for kids like me, Brown wrote on his Twitter account. I’m so excited for my new role as a TV Color Analyst with the Seattle Kraken and to continue doing the work that needs to be done to make hockey more inclusive.
The Kraken will begin play in the 2021-22 NHL season.
Brown drew national attention in 2017 for raising his right fist during the national anthem in a preseason and regular season game in what he said was a demonstration against police brutality, racial injustice and inequality. He later met members of the Tampa Police Department. Brown played with Tampa Bay at the time, after which he said he would work with them and no longer raise his fist during the national anthem.
Aaron Rozek, a standout pitcher at Burnsville High School and Minnesota State Mankato, recently signed with the Minnesota Twins and was assigned to a rookie-level team in Fort Myers, Florida.
In two appearances with the Twins team in the Florida Complex League, Rozek threw six scoreless innings, gave up four hits and struckout 13. The Twins pulled him over from the Schaumburg (Illinois) Boomers of the independent Frontier League, where he earned 2-0 with an average of 2.13 in four starts.
Rozek played for Burnsville High in 2012 and 2013. He was a two-time all-conference pitcher for Minnesota State. He also coaches in the Minnesota Mash club program in Eagan.
Sources
2/ https://www.hometownsource.com/sun_thisweek/sports/notebook-new-hockey-paths-for-granato-brown/article_fffa28de-df6d-11eb-9caa-132f4570857d.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]