Jorge Masvidal makes a special appearance as Conor McGregor is still absent

UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal made a special appearance on episode three of UFC 264: Embedded. ‘Gamebred’ paid a visit to his teammate Dustin Poirier, who is fighting in the main pay-per-view event.
Masvidal was playing table tennis with Mike Brown while ‘The Diamond’ gave an interview in the background. After the interview, Poirier walked over to ‘Gamebred’ to greet him and said:
“I’m ready to throw some hands.”
The two ATT teammates also joked about their media duties and the repetitive questions they were asked during interviews.
Conor McGregor was again nowhere to be seen in the episode. The first two episodes of UFC 264: Embedded also had no footage of the Irishman during fight week.
Stephen Thompson had a nice interaction with a flight attendant who wished ‘Wonderboy’ good luck for his upcoming ‘game’ against Gilbert Burns. In the episode, Thompson also shared a few kind words with Poirier as both fighters signed the posters.
UFC Bantamweight Sean O’Malley landed in Las Vegas and appeared on ‘The Schmozone’ podcast. “Sugar” was talking about people comparing him to McGregor.
“I think it’s passing the torch. A lot of people say, ‘You’re trying to copy Conor’… it’s just so damn stupid.” said Sean O’Malley.
O’Malley also shared the incident when he messaged McGregor on Twitter, but never got a response.
“I remember after that knockout of David Nuzzo, I remember sending him a message on Twitter that night, like, ‘I learned that from you.’ I was about 21 years old. And [he] never called me back. But yes, I learned a lot from him.”
O’Malley’s opponent Kris Moutinho, who will make his debut at UFC 264, also appeared in the embedded episode. Moutinho shared the story of how he found out he was fighting one of the promotion’s top prospects at UFC 264.
“Where I was when I got the call I was at my mom’s house, chilling” getting some DMs from random people telling me I was going to be knocked out and then I found out .” said Kris Moutinho.
UFC Champion Charles Oliveira will attend UFC 264
UFC 155-pound champion Charles Oliveira will be in attendance as Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier face off in the main event of UFC 264.
Oliveira’s interest in the fight stems from the fact that the winner of the blockbuster trilogy will likely be next in line to fight “Do Bronx” for the title.
