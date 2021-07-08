D-Backs Preview #88: 7/7 vs. Rockies

Roster change

The Arizona Diamondbacks announced that their game on Saturday, July 17 vs. Cubs has been changed to 1:10 PM to accommodate a potential Game 5 of the NBA Finals and ensure the ultimate day-long experience for Valley sports fans. July 17 game time continues at 1:10 PM regardless of the outcome of the first four games of the NBA Finals.

Right now, the Rockies have a record of 6-32 on the road, after going slack last night. That’s a W% of just 0.158. If that is sustained, it will lowest win rate on the road since the 19th century. The lowest full season right now is the 1935 Boston Braves, who went 13-65, for a 0.167 W%. To do better, Colorado would have to go 8-35 the rest of the way; that would give them a 0.173 W%. Of course, the all-time champions are the woeful Cleveland Spiders of 1899, whom we’ve talked about here before (in the context of losing streaks). They lost 101 games along the way, a score that will never be broken, and won 11, for a 0.098 W%. The Rockies only need two more wins to get past the Spiders.

Following a question from a while ago about the shortest pitching match, I wonder if tonight is one of the longest? It’s Antonio Senzatela vs. Humberto Castellanos, 16 letters vs. 19, for a total of 35. Castellanos is certainly our longest-named starting pitcher ever, past Madison Bumgarner and Armando Galarraga, who come in with just 16 letters.

Torey Lovullo Notes

No major updates on the injury fronts. Bumgarner, Gallen and Clippard all pitched as planned and reported no setbacks at this time. Kole Calhoun continued to take at bats yesterday.

Bullpen Churn and Relievers begin to settle into roles.

I think I saw some consistency from certain guys. We’ve been waiting for that… You can see when the novice pitching does their job and hands it off to the bullpen and there are established rolls when guys come out, it gets a bit more routine… We’ve had a lot of switchovers because it had to happen

Torey elaborated on the fact that: Noe Ramirez has been in big situations since he got here. He said he had a history with him and trusted him to get the big outs. He also talked about Joe Mantiply become more consistent and make adjustments. He’s been getting into some tough spots lately and got some big outs with men on the base. [Mantiply has only allowed 3 of 17, 18% of inherited runners to score]

Humberto Castellanos will be on a pitch limit, but the stress of the innings and the up-downs will also be taken into account. Torey won’t say what the number is, but they have one in mind and will be careful if they come close to that number. [Jacks guess: 70 to 80 pitches max]

Three catcher system and catcher matchups with certain pitchers: Torey will try to line up when he is able with certain matchups. Familiarity helps, of course… I haven’t discovered the 3 catcher system yet. I want them all to keep catching, but there are only a limited number of innings per week.

To manage pitch counts and workload: I asked Torey about the differences from when he first came into the game in the late ’80s until now, which limited the number of pitchers. It was quite a long back and forth. You can listen in on the recording from about 9.40 am. He told how, when it was his turn, pitchers went through a lot to prepare for their next starts. But also that more pitchers today are throwing at high speed and putting more torque and spin on the ball than ever before, so tensions are higher today than they were 30 years ago.

