Moto G Stylus Coming to AT&T and Cricket Wireless





The absence of the Galaxy Note 21 this year may not be much missed with the arrival of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and eventually the Galaxy S21 FE. However, not everyone with a penchant for styluses is keen to spend thousands of dollars for them. That’s where Motorola’s line of stylus-toting budget phones comes in, and the Moto G Stylus 5G is the latest in that line that will soon hit the shelves of both AT&T and Cricket Wireless. Comparing the Galaxy Note and Moto G Stylus lines is like comparing apples to oranges. They are both fruits, in this case related to each other by a stick. That’s where the similarities end, though, and the Moto G Stylus 5G targets a very specific market with its specs and price. Unlike its non-5G namesake, the Moto G Stylus 5G gets its network connectivity from a lower-midrange Snapdragon 480 chipset. That’s paired with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. For a phone of its level, it prides itself on its four cameras, consisting of a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide shooter, a 5MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The real selling point is of course the stick that you can use on the large 6.8-inch Full HD+ screen. It’s not exactly the same active, pressure-sensitive S Pen from Samsung, but at least it now has a trigger when you take the stylus out of its silo. You can even annotate the screen without unlocking the phone first. Even better is the price tag of the Moto G Stylus 5G. From July 16 AT&T will provide the phone for $5 a month with a 36-month subscription for a limited time. On Cricket WirelessThe phone will arrive much earlier on July 9 and will retail for $149.99 for existing customers and $99.99 for new subscribers.

