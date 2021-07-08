The Impact of Larry Johnson, Both in Recruiting and in the Field





It was a Fourth of July like no other for the Ohio State football program. Behind the recruiting prowess of defensive coach Larry Johnson, the Buckeyes spent the holidays earning the stakes from the 24/7Sports No. 1 recruit of 2021-class defensive end JT Tuimoloau. That was high on my list, for me and my family. It was developed not just as a player, but as a person, Tuimoloau said on Sunday. What Coach Johnson has done there and his legacy, I felt like he could make that happen. Johnson’s success as a recruiter in the 2021 class isn’t just limited to Tuimoloau’s signing. The legendary coach also locked up the No. 5 recruit in Pickerington North’s defensive end, Jack Sawyer. Sawyer already saw success in a Buckeye uniform with his breakout performance at the Ohio State Spring Game on April 17. In the limited-contact scrimmage, Sawyer amassed four tackles in addition to three sacks, including a strip sack from fellow freshman quarterback Kyle McCord. With Tuimoloau joining Sawyer as a freshman in an already deep defense line, Johnson emphasized that he isn’t afraid to throw freshmen into big roles. I’ve never been afraid to play freshman players, Johnson said on April 9. If you have the chance to play in a five or six deep defense line I would find a part for you. Johnson’s recruiting success this year comes during one of the toughest recruiting times in the history of the sport. A 15-month recruiting period kept recruits away from college campuses for official visits, so Johnson had to make changes to his typical recruiting strategy. It forced you to adapt. You probably need to do more in Zoom than you’ve done before, Johnson said. I am a man of the hand. I love to touch and feel and it’s hard not to be able to do that with players and really have that great connection that you personally need. So it’s been hard, but we’ve adapted. Johnson was hired by Urban Meyer in 2014 and has been instrumental in Ohio’s success both on and off the field ever since. An adept recruiter, Johnson has formed some of the most fearsome defenses in college football history, headlined by names like Nick Bosa, Chase Young and Jonathon Cooper. While Johnson is known for his recruiting skills, his strength lies in his ability to develop his top talent. Graduate defensive lineman Antwuan Jackson said Johnson’s development process is one that takes time to get them where they need to be. It’s a process, as Coach J tells us, Jackson said on April 9. His program, as a striker, takes two to three years to get there and reach our potential. As Buckeye’s deep-line defense enters another season, captained by junior defensive end Zach Harrison and graduate defensive tackle Haskell Garrett, who are both Johnson signers, Johnson said he’s looking forward to the upcoming season for the Rushmen. I’m really excited about this group, Johnson said. So far it has been really great to see those guys at work.

