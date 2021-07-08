Hockey coach Danvers High resigns





DANVERS Steve Baldassare, the Danvers High School varsity hockey coach, has resigned from his coaching position, Superintendent Lisa Dana confirmed Wednesday. Baldassare, a Danvers Police Sergeant who also heads the Juvenile Division and Community Policing, has been the Falcons head coach since 2015. Danvers Public Schools posted a job opening for a new head coach on Wednesday. The reason for Baldassare’s resignation was not immediately clear. Dana, Baldassare and Athletic Director Andrew St. Pierre did not immediately respond to requests for a copy of Baldassare’s letter of resignation on Wednesday. The resignation comes after a year in which the varsity hockey team faced accusations of hazing and other inappropriate behavior. Both the school board and the police investigated these complaints last summer. The police report also cited inappropriate social media posts and an incident during the June 11, 2020 senior car parade in which hockey players drove a vehicle carrying a Trump 2020 flag and allegedly made racially motivated comments to a JRM garbage collection crew. According to the police report, which was heavily redacted, the police reviewed the school’s report and determined that the students’ behavior did not warrant criminal charges. Last August, the school committee hired Allyson Kurker of Kurker Paget in Waltham to conduct an outside investigation into the culture at Danvers High, following both the allegations against the hockey team and the more general accusations of being racist, sexist, capable and homophobic. behavior by students and inappropriate behavior by employees. Baldassare was placed on temporary leave from his coaching position in January while the investigation was still ongoing. He was reinstated in February before the end of the hockey season. Former school committee chair David Thomson previously said Kurker has found no evidence that the coaches were aware of the activities that took place in the locker room over the summer that were circulated via social media. The Salem News filed a public registry request for Kurker’s investigative report, which the district declined. This investigative report contains testimony from staff and former students, including testimony from young recent graduates who made these statements in confidence, the public records say. The Districts’ disclosure of this report, even in an edited form, would have a chilling effect on witnesses and jeopardize future investigations. The editing of names and other personally identifiable information in this report would probably not adequately protect the identities of witnesses. At a school committee meeting on March 8, Thomson said the behavior in the locker rooms led to the creation of equality and inclusion workshops that many student-athletes took part in. He said the district hopes all students will participate in these workshops and other training programs. Staff Writer Erin Nolan can be reached at 978-338-2534, by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at @erin_nolan_.

