Sports
How successful was Kiren Rijiju as Minister of Sports?
At the time of writing this piece, Kiren Rijiju’s Twitter profile still read “Union of State for AYUSH, Youth Affairs and Sports (Independent Charge). MoS Minority Affairs.”
Just 16 days before the Tokyo Olympics, the BJP MP from Arunachal West, who even a week ago oversaw India’s travel to Japan amid COVID restrictions, was raised to the rank of Minister of the Law Ministry and Justice. He served as the Secretary of State (Independent Charge) for Youth Affairs and Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Ayush Portfolios.
Rijiju assumed the role of the Ministry of Sports after the BJP government returned to office for its second term after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Over the past two years, his name has been associated with numerous initiatives in Indian sports as well as the Fit India movement, a program launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2019 to make fitness an integral part of our daily lives.
A sports and fitness enthusiast himself, Rijiju was an eloquent supporter of Indian sports and worked for the goal of earning double-digit medals at the Tokyo Olympics. He followed the progress of Indian athletes very closely and made sure to be the first to wish them on their achievements.
Always active on social media, Rijiju not only promoted content related to the daily happenings of Indian sports but also made sure to connect with those who asked him for help.
India would cherish his contribution as Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs. Here’s a look at some of the key steps the outgoing minister has taken.
Rewards galore
The year 2019 was significant for Indian sports, and when Rijiju was appointed to his office, he saw many of India’s promising prospects unleash their greatest achievements. PV Sindhu became the first Indian to win the Badminton World Championships, G Sathiyan became the first Indian to break into the top 25 of the world table tennis rankings, Deepak Punia was named the best junior wrestler in the world in 2019 by United World Wrestling, the shooting team went on a gold spree at the ISSF World Cups, and the list went on.
In no time, Rijiju started honoring each achiever with rewards that led to a boost in their morale. Rijiju handed Sindhu a check for Rs 10 lakh for winning a gold medal at the BWF World Championships. The minister then announced Rs 7 lakh as a cash prize for world silver medalist Deepak Punia while all other four wrestling bronze medalists were awarded Rs 4 lakh.
The ministry also took the initiative to congratulate the medal winners of the 2019 South Asian Games in Nepal. India topped the table, winning 312 medals, including 174 gold, 93 silver and 45 bronze. On their return, Rijiju announced a cash reward of Rs 1.5 lakh for the 174 gold medal winners, the silver and bronze winners received Rs 1 lakh and Rs 50,000 respectively.
In 2020, Rijiju announced a significant increase in prize money for the National Sports and Adventure Awards. The prize money for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award was increased to a whopping Rs 25 lakh from the previous amount of Rs 7.5 lakh while the Arjuna Award was increased to Rs 15 lakh from Rs 5 lakh. The Dhronacharya (Lifetime) winners, who were previously awarded Rs 5 lakh, were increased to Rs 15 lakh, while Dhronacharya (Regular) winners were awarded Rs 10 lakh instead of Rs 5 lakh.
Increase sports budget sports
Kiren Rijiju, who was appointed in 2019, played a vital role in investing a large amount in the sports budget. During his first year in office as Sports Minister, the government allocated Rs 2826.92 crore to the sports budget in 2020-21, which was Rs 50 crore from the revised estimates of 2019-20. The government gave a significant increase of Rs 291.42 crore to its flagship Khelo India program for the development of sports at the grassroots and youth levels.
More impact through TOPS
The Indian government’s flagship program, Target Olympics Podium Scheme (TOPS), launched in 2014, has seen significant success in India over the past two years as it has been fully exploited. Today, 126 athletes/teams from India are part of the TOPS program, and a majority of them have already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in disciplines such as archery, boxing, wrestling, athletics, table tennis, hockey and para sports. Rijiju arranged timely meetings for TOPS, prioritizing India’s prospects for the Olympics, and was actively involved in the decision-making process regarding the allocation of the facility to the players.
Indian athletes have talked about how the TOPS scheme has helped them excel. Through the program, athletes receive customized training under renowned coaches at institutions with world-class facilities, participate in international competitions and purchase high-quality equipment. The effectiveness of the scheme has led to several medal-winning prospects at the Tokyo Olympics such as javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, among others.
With Mr. Rijiju at the helm, he had urged the business community in India and leading public sector units to come forward and contribute to the National Sports Development Fund (NSDF) as part of their corporate social responsibility. Its primary purpose was to meet the needs and demands of elite athletes supported by TOPS.
Better reach of the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay National Welfare Fund
Since his appointment, Kiren Rijiju has taken note of improving financial support under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay National Welfare Fund for Sportspersons. It was launched in 1982 to help outstanding athletes of yesteryear who lived in poor conditions and brought glory to sport. In 2020, Rijiju announced financial aid of Rs 5 lakh each to boxer Sunil Chauhan and his brother Neeraj Chauhan, who is an archer, given the hardship they faced after their father lost his job in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ministry also envisioned the implementation of the Scheme of Sports Fund for Pension to Meritorious Sportspersons for additional support with a lifetime pension of between Rs 12,000 and Rs 20,000 after they retire from active sports careers.
Expansion of the Khelo India Program
The Khelo India program, which was launched in 2018 to revitalize the sports culture in India at the grassroots level, soared to new heights under Rijiju. The ministry gave a new direction to the program through the establishment of the Khelo India State Centers of Excellence (KISCE). Last December, Rijiju virtually inaugurated eight KISCEs in Karnataka, Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur, Mizoram, Odisha, Telangana and Nagaland.
In 2020, Rijiju also introduced the Khelo India Winter Games in two venues: Leh and Jammu & Kashmir. Events include snow skiing, snow rugby, snow ice stock, snow baseball, snow mountaineering, snowshoeing, ice hockey, figure skating, and ice skating.
In order to give more attention to traditional sports, the ministry also approved the inclusion of four indigenous sports as part of the 2021 Khelo India Youth Games, which was scheduled for 2021 in Haryana. The four new games are, Gatka, Kalaripayattu, Thang-Ta and Mallakhamba.
Stretching out his arms on social media
Kiren Rijiju took the responsibility of reaching out to people through his social media quite seriously. He had once told PTI: “People should think what the Minister of Sport is doing, he responds to this kind of amateur talk, but I had to show sections that have no understanding of sport that I am hands-on with Indian sports and I am there for the athletes. I will give every chance to all potentials, so I had to show that.”
The internet boom in India caused many hidden talents to go viral across the country, becoming social media sensations. Kiren Rijiju’s attention was drawn to Rameshwar Gurjar’s claim that he could run 100 meters in 11 seconds, and on Srinivasa Gowda, the Kambala jockey apparently (not technically) broke sprint legend Usain Bolt’s record. Rijiju called on them both for athletics trials in national camps to show that he took Indian sport very seriously and would be there for Indian athletes.
Solving the NSF Problems
Today, India has 58 recognized National Sports Federations (NSF), compared to 48 in 2016. When India had participants in 15 different sports in 2016, only nine of their NSFs were recognized at that time. Major disciplines such as archery, tennis and boxing did not have NSFs of their own, for several reasons leading to the creation of a barrier between the Indian Olympics Association and the federation. The lack of a recognized national federation meant that funding for the sport had dried up.
In the past two years, the MYAS had prioritized the issue and accelerated recognition of all NSFs, including the 18 sports India would drop athletes at the Tokyo Olympics. The Ministry of Sports restored recognition of the faction-ridden Gymnastics Federation of India (GFI) after ten years, taking into account the election of Sudhir Mittal as president in the November 2019 polls. December 31. 2021. The GFI was no longer recognized by the ministry in 2011 due to infighting in the body. Similarly, after eight long years of suspension, the Archery Association of India (AAI) was awarded annual recognition, validating the elections for new office holders on January 18, 2020.
The Department of Sports provides significant financial support to the NSFs, which in turn are committed to developing the players and the sport. Rijiju also wrote personally to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) asking the agency to take responsibility for the athletes if they belong to an NSF that is not recognized by the government or has lost annual recognition.
Control the COVID-19 situation for Indian athletes
The ministry under Rijiju deployed a maximum of additional support staff such as coaches, doctors, physiotherapists to optimize the performance of the athletes during the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo. Amid travel restrictions to India during the second wave of coronavirus, Rijiju often came into the picture to help the Tokyo-bound athletes arrange training abroad ahead of the Games. Rijiju also ensured that the vaccination campaign for athletes in Tokyo was carried out in a “smooth manner”.
As Anurag Thakur is announced as the new Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, he will immediately be asked to take on his role as a firefighter to facilitate the Indian athletes in every way during the Tokyo Olympics. With a background in sports administration, the former BCCI president should ensure he can live up to the expectations and even raise the bar that his fellow predecessor had set.
