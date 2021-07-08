Hudson activated, bringing bullpen closer to full strength





With just five days left until the All-Star break and five games left against a pair of National League West contenders, nationals are aggressively bolstering their pitching staff with some big names returning from injury. On Tuesday night it was Eric Fedde and Kyle Finnegan come off the injured list and pitch against the Padres. Tonight it’s Daniel Hudson activated from the 10-day IL, seemingly ahead of schedule. The Nationals announced Hudson’s return (and reliever’s relegation Andres Machado to Triple-A Rochester) just about an hour before the first ball in San Diego. And just as was the case with Fedde and Finnegan, they activated Hudson without him seeing any live hitters since landing on the IL nearly four weeks ago with right elbow inflammation. While he didn’t pitch in a simulated game or go on a minor league rehab assignment, Hudson was pleased with how his arm felt off bullpen mound several times over the past week. “All signs are good now,” Hudson said in Nationals Park last Thursday. “At this point I couldn’t tell you that I could go out to pitch and be ready the next evening. I don’t know what hurdles we have to take. But the guys throw the ball there very well. There has been no super-urgent need for me to cross these thresholds. Let’s just tick the boxes and move on from there.” Even if he’s not 100 percent in shape, Hudson’s return is a big boost for a Nationals bullpen that was recently busted due to multiple injuries. The veteran is now reprising his place as the top setup man (and perhaps even closer if manager Davey Martinez chooses to Brad Hand for an important matchup in the seventh or eighth inning). Finnegan, who missed two weeks with a hamstring injury, now also acts as a bridge to reach Hudson and Hand late, allowing Austin Votho, Wander Serum and Sam Clay to not have to rely so much on high leverage spots. Hudson enjoyed a dominant season, with a 1.00 ERA and 0.722 WHIP in his first 18 appearances. But as Martinez increasingly had to rely on him, the 34-year-old began to suffer. He was scored in three of his last five appearances, none of them a clean 1-2-3 inning, and then he reported elbow pain, so the club put him on the IL. Machado was among those called up from Triple-A Rochester to help clear the clearance, while more experienced relievers were injured. The 28-year old rookie went on to make four appearances, gave up one run on three hits and struckout six without walking a batter. With Hudson and Finnegan back on the active roster, the Nationals now await Tanner Rainey to return and bring the bullpen back to 100 percent. Rainey, however, will likely miss more time than the others after he was diagnosed with a stress response in his right shin. The right-hander has only thrown some light so far while perched on a bucket to protect his leg.

