Former Sri Lanka skipper Angelo Mathews may soon retire from International Cricket





Sri Lankan cricketer Angelo Mathews has informed Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) of his plans to retire from international cricket, a media report said. “According to sources, Mathews (34) has informed SLC that he is currently discussing the matter and will inform about his decision in the coming weeks,” reports Newswire. ALSO READ – India in Sri Lanka: See Photos of Second Warm Up Match, Video of Devdutt Padikkal’s Birthday Celebration The former skipper was among the senior cricketers who objected to the new contract list for the 2021/22 season due to ‘lack of transparency’. The senior player is now the only cricketer of the 30 players not to have signed a tour contract prior to the series against India. He has asked SLC to “release him from his national duties until further notice”. The all-rounder has not been part of the Sri Lankan white ball squad in England since he was on paternity leave. Mathews was last seen in the white-ball format against the West Indies in Antigua in March of this year. He had to leave the tour half way through due to personal reasons. He played in Sri Lanka’s 1-0 Test series win over Bangladesh in May. Mathews made his international debut in 2008 and was a key member of the team with his all-round skills. He was appointed captain of the Test team at the age of 25, becoming the island’s youngest ever skipper. He retired as captain in 2017 to focus on his game. Despite being riddled with issues of form, fitness and injuries, Mathews always stayed on his toes. As of now, Mathews has played 90 Tests, 218 ODIs and 49 T20Is for Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, ahead of the limited-overs series against India, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) set up a five-member panel on Wednesday to investigate the bio-bubble rupture by Kusal Mendis, Dhanushka Gunathilake and Niroshan Dickwella during the England national teams tour. ALSO READ – Wife sent me an article titled ‘England is not going to Ben Stokes Rush’, jokes stand-in captain Sri Lanka Cricket would like to announce the appointment of a five-member panel to investigate the alleged misconduct of three players, namely Kusal Mendis, Dhanushka Gunathilake and Niroshan Dickwella, while touring England with the national team,” SLC said in a statement. Get all the IPL news and cricket score here

