Oxford County junior hockey teams ready to return





The clock is ticking on junior hockey’s hiatus as local teams prepare for an October 1 start of the 2021-22 season.

Article content The clock is ticking during the junior hockey hiatus as local teams prepare for an October 1 start of the 2021-22 season.

Article content The Provincial Junior Hockey League has been on ice since March last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but recently announced its intention to kick off the new campaign in the fall. I’m looking forward to it, said Andy Riley, Norwich Merchants general manager. I think we’ll be ready if the government allows us. I was pretty disappointed with how things went last year. We thought we would start in January, and it went wrong again. We thought maybe later, but in the end it was probably the right move (to cancel last season). Riley signed several players last year and that group of eight or nine has re-joined the team. The majority are new players, including three from the Paris Mounties, who have switched leagues. Ayr moved to the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League as it is believed that Delhi, which opted out of 2020-21, even if there were games, will do the same this season. That makes the Doherty division thin from now on. I’m a little concerned about teams dropping like crazy in the division, Riley said. There seems to be no direction to (potential reshuffling) yet. Riley expects a split between returnees and new players once the puck drops, with camp likely to start in September, but he’s waiting for more information before moving too far ahead. It goes fast. Thamesford Trojans GM Brad Underwood said he is optimistic the competition could start on October 1. It gives us something to plan for, and I’m excited for players to get back on the ice, he said. There are still hurdles before we get there, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed.

Article content Underwood has signed about eight players who have stuck after signing a year ago. He doesn’t expect the camp to start until September, or when public health protocols allow it. We were still evaluating what we have and what we need, he said. That changes from day to day. I am very encouraged and optimistic about what I can put on the ice this year. Tavistock Braves CEO Jordan Zehr called the October 1 announcement a positive step in the right direction. Tavistock was one of the teams still in the playoffs when the 2019-20 season was shut down last March, and Zehr expects the team to start skating as a group in mid-August. Especially when you’re talking to players and (parents) it’s nice to have an idea to tell them, he said. For the past year and a while, the answer has been: We don’t really know. Were excited about our returning core. We have a strong group of oversized players and some guys with us over the last couple of seasons that will make great strides forward, plus our leadership group will be pretty well supported. We were excited about where we sat, but having said that, we had a few open spots that we wanted to fill. [email protected]

