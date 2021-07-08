The Lightning won the Stanley Cup, along with all our hearts

TAMPA That’s how you’ll always remember them.

Dancing on the ice, cheerful and triumphant. Immersive with the audience, compelling and noisy. With one of the most valuable trophies in the sport over their heads, fierce and proud.

Yes, the Lightning have done it again.

They’ve put their names in the history books, and they’ve showered Tampa Bay with glory. The Lightning won a second straight Stanley Cup on Wednesday night with a 1-0 win in Game 5 against the Canadiens, and the community’s winning streak continues unabated.

And as they hugged and that 37 pound cup, it was like nothing else mattered. No heartbreak from the past, nor an imminent departure. No awards, no contracts, no last year’s postseason in the bubble. Just the game they loved and the journey they took.

Once upon a time we thought they were a team for all ages. A team that seemingly scored on command and collected regular season wins like pennies in a piggy bank. But it turned out they were more than that.

They were a team for our hearts.

A group of stars who have reinvented themselves as a team of overachievers. A handful of tough attackers and a collection of tough defenders. Battlers, grinders, hard cases. Sweet characters play alongside the MVP winners, Vezina and Norris Trophy.

The memory of a Lightning team that won 62 games in a historic regular season and then collapsed in the first round of the playoffs in 2019 no longer feels bitter or desolate. Now it is only part of a larger story of resilience and growth.

Bizarrely, the experience made the past two years even more enjoyable. Or, at least, made us all realize how hard it is to survive four rounds of the postseason, no matter how many records you challenge.

That 2019 group may have been a team to admire, but this is a team to embrace.

Of course, there were big moments along the way. Late goals early in the postseason and Andrei Vasilevskiy was high in the net in the last two rounds. In fact, the idea that two of the only newcomers Ross Colton on the goal and David Savard on the assist teamed up for the first goal in Game 5 is a nice separation between the two Cups.

Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) and left wing Ross Colton (79) celebrate Colton’s goal in the second period. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

Because for the most part this run was not as dramatic as 2020. No overtime winners and less of a sense of despair. Instead, the best memories of this team will be more introspective. It will be the kinship and camaraderie of a group of players you have become attached to.

You may not remember Nikita Kucherov finishing with 32 points in the postseason, but you will always remember how he showed up on the first night of the playoffs with no training camp, no exhibitions, no game action in nearly eight months and still looked like a magician on skates.

You may not always remember that it was Yanni Gourde who scored the short goal that won Game 7 against the Islanders, but you do remember his mischievous grin when he finished punching an opponent who always seemed bigger and angrier than he.

You may not remember a single goal from Alex Killorns or Barclay Goodrows this post season, but you will always appreciate how they threw their bodies in dangerous ways to block shots against the Canadiens.

It’s been 11 months of hugs and ovations, even though most have come an irritating distance during a pandemic. Beginning in mid-August 2020, the Lightnings will be on the ice for 45 playoff games spread over two postseasons. They won 32 and sent eight usurpers along the way. In all that time, they faced their own elimination just once, beating the Islanders 1-0 in that memorable Game 7.

And so now we’re dancing in Ybor City and raising our cups on Beach Drive. We bought championship swag in Clearwater and bragged to neighbors in Brandon. Sports fans in Tampa Bay are on an 11-month bow unlike anything we’ve ever seen before.

Fans cheer after Lightnings first goal in Game 5. [ ARIELLE BADER | Times ]

A Stanley Cup that was followed by a World Series appearance that was followed by a Super Bowl title and was crowned with another Stanley Cup on Wednesday night.

New York? Boston? Philadelphia?

Today they are lightweights.

Four decades of ridicule in the stadiums and arenas of Tampa Bay has been obscured by the shine of all that bling in 2020 and 21. And no trophy has spent more time here than the Stanley Cup. No major team has ever gone back-to-back in Tampa Bay like the Lightning have.

This is their moment, but it is also their era.

Since Jeff Vinik’s first full season as owner in 2010-11, the Lightning are third in the NHL in regular season wins and are now one of four teams to have won two Stanley Cups in that time. The arena is usually filled and hundreds of local charities are $50,000 richer.

We’ve seen these players grow, and that’s not just any platitude. Steven Stamkos was 18 when he first skated in a Lightning uniform. Victor Hedman too. Both are now over 30. Tyler Johnson, Killorn, Kucherov and Ondrej Palat were all in their early 20s when they arrived.

We’ve seen them start families and put down roots. Weve seen them return from injuries, slumps and holdouts.

We’ve seen them fall two games short of the Stanley Cup, and we’ve seen them not make the playoffs at all. We watched them skate for Barry Melrose, Rick Tocchet and Guy Boucher before Jon Cooper arrived to collect his first NHL salary.

We’ve seen a team rise and a city blossom. We’ve watched a story unfold piecemeal, player by player, memory by memory over the course of a decade.

Bless you guys. Well, don’t forget.

