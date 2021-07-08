Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: 5 ‘Dada’ Decisions That Shaped India’s Future | Cricket





The ‘Prince of Kolkata’ turned one year older on Thursday. Former India captain Sourav Ganguly celebrates his 49th birthday today. He was undoubtedly one of the best the country has ever produced. The current BCCI president scored 11363 ODI runs with 22 hundreds. In Tests he amassed 7212 runs in 113 games. From a fearless approach with the bat and as captain to showing faith and injecting life into his team in difficult situations, ‘Dada’ was truly gifted. Here are five decisions by Sourav Ganguly as captain that changed Indian cricket forever: Ganguly sends VVS Laxman to number 3 in Kolkata in 2001 against Australia. Part of Sourav Ganguly’s strength as a captain was that he trusted his instincts. During the famous Kolkata test against Australia in 2001, Laxman was the only batsman who looked comfortable. When India was asked to follow on Day 3, Ganguly caused a surprise when he promoted Laxman to Dravid and the rest is history. Both Laxman and Dravid batted throughout the day, with the first scoring 281, yielding an unlikely win for the hosts. On day 5, the rest of the work was done by spinner Harbhajan Singh. India, with that famous triumph, broke Australias 16 match winning streak and won the series 2-1 after winning the final Test in Chennai. Turning Virender Sehwag into an opener Virender Sehwag didn’t start out as an opener. He was a mid-range batsman and when he hit a century against South Africa on his Test debut, he had batted at number 6. Ganguly’s penchant for seeing the unusual got him thinking again, however, and he eventually asked the righthander to open the innings. The results afterwards proved that Ganguly had indeed struck gold. Averaging nearly 50 and two triple tons to his credit, Sehwag became one of India’s most successful Test openers and contributed to many Indian victories, especially abroad. Convince Dravid to keep wickets. For most of his career, ‘Dada’ had no MS Dhoni at his disposal. However, Ganguly’s quest to find a permanent wicketkeeper finally ended when he asked Rahul Dravid to put on the wicketkeeper gloves to increase the balance of the side. Dravid was reluctant at first, but he soon grew into the role by obeying his skipper’s wishes and eventually became a reliable figure in the back. Ganguly not only found the right man for the job, but he played an extra batsman between 2002 and 2004. Dravid was pushed to number 5 and he ended up playing some of his best ODI taps at that position Another masterstroke that Ganguly played was picking a young MS Dhoni into the national squad after just one successful India A-series in Kenya. The selection surprised everyone, but that was not the end of the decisions out of nowhere. When Dhoni initially failed to click the bat, Ganguly decided to promote the Jharkhand born batsman at number 3. Dhoni hit 148 in a 2005 ODI against Pakistan and Vizag and has been looking forward and upward ever since. Injecting confidence in young people and team, making them believe they can win abroad The likes of Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, MS Dhoni all became players they did under the leadership of Gangulys. Ganguly’s eagerness and determination is something that is still talked about to this day. He built the team from scratch and brought it to a level it should have been originally, but that wasn’t due to the 2000 match fixing scandals. Ganguly brought confidence to the team and convinced them that they could win anywhere. Gangulys’ overseas record of 11 away wins in 28 Tests second best to Virat Kohli is testament to the progress the country made under him.

