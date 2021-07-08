OU Football: Court Documents Indicting Mikey Henderson Shed New Light On Alleged Robbery Involving 3 Former Sooners | Sport





Mikey Henderson, a former Oklahoma runner, has been charged with theft, conspiracy and assault and supplying a dangerous weapon, according to court documents available Wednesday. The indictment comes after an arrest warrant was issued Tuesday afternoon by the Cleveland County District Attorney’s office, and head coach Lincoln Riley fired Henderson from the program hours later. According to new information available Wednesday through the Oklahoma State Courts Network, Henderson was released on a $100,000 bond Tuesday and has a preliminary hearing conference set for August 10. He will be under GPS monitoring, undergo drug testing every two weeks and no firearms until this appearance, and will be prohibited from contacting anyone involved in the case. The Norman Police Department gathered enough information in its investigation to claim Henderson was involved in the April 15 robbery at Crimson Park apartments, which also led to the issuance of arrest warrants for former OU football players Trejan Bridges and Seth McGowan. Court documents obtained by The Daily show that Henderson was charged based on surveillance video obtained at OU’s Headington Hall about 90 minutes before the incident, McGowan’s numerous statements to officers that he was with Henderson that night, and witness statements that they heard Bridges and McGowan pointing out Henderson was the third suspect. In addition, the court document states that information has been obtained that supports further evidence to support these allegations, which are however not listed here. The victim said the robbery happened on April 15 after he refused to sell McGowan marijuana. Then, McGowan reportedly appeared at the victim’s door with his right hand in his shirt as the victim opened the door. After asking if McGowan had a gun, Bridges and a third man wearing a facemask and hoodie entered the victim’s apartment. There, State Bridges wearing a blue surgical face mask pointed a gun at the victim. The victim then pulled McGowan to the ground and Bridges hit the victim in the head with the gun and kicked him multiple times. Bridges then allegedly threatened to shoot and kill him. The third man, who police believe is Henderson, ran to the victim’s bedroom and left with a backpack containing the victim’s belongings. Court documents show that the victims’ property was found at the bottom of Lake Thunderbird on May 17. Riley announced the resignation of Bridges and McGowan on May 6. Court documents reveal a total of 25 confirmed witnesses to the case, who police have reason to believe are aware of the case but were not involved. Among the witnesses are nine current or former OU athletes, including current OU wide receivers Colt Atkinson, Davion Curtis, Jadon Haselwood, Major Melson, Damon Smith, Drake Stoops and Theo Wease. Also listed as witnesses are former wide receiver Greydon Williams and current OU track and field runner Kamryn McCall. One of the tips from witnesses to the police was information about viewing a private message from Bridges after the alleged robbery asking people to pray for Seth, Mikey and (himself). The post was removed shortly afterwards. Henderson played eight games at H-back for OU last season as a freshman before transitioning to running back this spring. The 6-foot-2 native of St. Louis had a total of 168 receiving yards and a touchdown on 12 catches. He also had nine carries for 81 yards and a touchdown. Riley and a select few players will represent Oklahoma at Big 12 Media Day on July 14. His Sooners are expected to be among the preseason favorites to earn a place in the College Football Playoff. OU opens the season September 4 in Tulane. According to available court records, Bridges’ next court appearance is scheduled for July 27; McGowans, like Hendersons, is scheduled for August 10. Good luck! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm the subscription to the list. Wrong! An error occurred while processing your request.

