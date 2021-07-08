CRACKS OF DON: The greatest players in hockey history haven’t done what Bolt’s fourth liner Maroon has accomplished

Article content
From the moment the Tampa Bay Lightning took a 3-0 series lead in the Finals, Patrick Maroon was destined for a special place in NHL history.
As of June 30, Bolts’ sturdy left winger is on the cusp of becoming only the fourth player to win three consecutive multi-team Stanley Cups.
The last time it happened was 57 years ago.
Left winger Eddie Gerard won four times in a row, the first two with Ottawa in 1920 and 1921, another with Toronto St. Pats in 1922, then returned to Ottawa for another in 1923.
Left winger Ab McDonald won the cup with Montreal in 1958, 1959 and 1960, then with Chicago in 1961.
Ed Litzenberger won in 61 with Chicago, then 62, 63 and 64 with Toronto.
No one has done it just three times with two different teams, and no one has done it more than four times.
It’s a great achievement, Maroon, a 33-year-old St. Louis resident, said earlier this week. It would be a great achievement, that’s for sure. But it’s exciting to talk about that.
Good timing, that’s it.
Maroon will never be remembered as a great player, or even a particularly good one.
Philadelphia made him a sixth-round pick in 2007, but he never played for the Flyers.
He was traded to the Ducks in a deal that barely made the agate pages of the sports section.
Five years later, he was again handed out to no one of interest to the Oilers, where he played a 27-goal season (2016-17) with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.
The following campaign, Maroon had 14 goals in 57 games on the deadline when he was sent off to the Devils for a player and pick, neither of whom will likely ever wear an Edmonton jersey, if they even play in the NHL.
His hometown of Blues was in need of role-playing players at an affordable price and signed Maroon as a free agent for the 2018-2019 season.
It was the same story for the Lightning when it inked it for two years ahead of the 2019-20 season.
Far less fortunate were a number of hall-of-famers who had never even had a sniff of the Cup during their long careers.
Marcel Dionne is the sixth leading scorer of all time, and the closest he ever came was playing 10 playoff games in 1981-82 with the Kings, who won a best-of-five division against the Oilers (3-2 ) but lost the division final to the Canucks (4-1).
Mats Sundin only made the playoffs in 10 of his 18 seasons, finishing 28th on the all-time scoring list.
The closest he got to the Cup was playing a 17-game post-season run in 1998-99, when his Maple Leafs eventually lost in a five-game conference final to the Sabers.
The hockey gods just teased some other former superstars.
Jarome Iginla, the 36th leading scorer in NHL history, probably thought he would get his hands on the Holy Grail hockey in 2004.
That post-season, he played 26 games and scored 13 goals for his Flames, but lost to the Lightning in a seven-game cup final.
Joe Thornton, the NHL’s 14th all-time scorer, also lost in the Cup Final in 2015-16 when the Penguins defeated the Sharks in six.
Brad Park, who was the runner-up in the Norris Trophy seven times during the Bobby Orr era and the 13th best-scoring defender of all time, lost to the Bruins in the 1971–72 Cup Final while with the Rangers.
He later played for Boston, where he would be on the losing side in a 1982-83 conference final against the Islanders.
The late Dale Hawerchuk, an old Jet who became hockey’s 20th all-time scorer, didn’t make the final until he was with Philadelphia in his 16th and final season.
It was a long wait for nothing, the Flyers were swept by the Red Wings.
Detroit just as grossly ruined a trip to the finals for Adam Oates, the 18th all-time scorer, and Phil Housley, the fourth-highest scoring defender in history.
Both were with the Capitals in 1997-98, which gave them the dubious distinction of being part of the last team to be eliminated from the championship series in four consecutive races.
Oates reached the final with the Ducks in 2002-03, but lost to the Devils in seven.
All those greats would certainly agree with those who say that the Stanley Cup is the hardest trophy to win in the sport.
And then there’s Patrick Maroon, who has one more season under contract and pays him $900,000 with the Lightning.
Perhaps the fourth liner can turn it into a four-peat.
FROM THE TOP
The wheelin and dealin with the Seattle Kraken for the expansion version should kick into high gear soon, but related moves have already been made. When the Predators traded fast veteran Viktor Arvidsson last week, it was to get something before they lost him for nothing. In my conversations with Seattle, if Viktor Arvedsson wasn’t protected (before the expansion version), he would have been taken, which is who we would have lost, said Nashville GM David Poile on the Darren, Daunic and Chase podcast. We now have a second and a third, which is a nice compensation for Viktor. Hopefully we can make some good players out of it soon. The Lightning was without valuable universal winger Alex Killorn on Wednesday for the fourth game in a row. He suffered a lower body injury in the series opener.
BACK TO THE POINT
The Kings have signed defender Christian Wolanin to a $750,000 one-year extension. The former fourth-round Ottawa roster was eligible to become a UFA later this month, but he clearly loves life in Hollywood. Expect the Devils to add a second Hughes to their roster with the entry’s fourth overall pick on July 23. Luke Hughes, a 6-foot-2 defender, is No. 4 in the Central Scoutings final ranking. He says it would be super cool to play with his brother Jack, who took the Devils first in 2019. The feeling is mutual. It shouldn’t take much persuasion when he’s there, Jack said. Id want to take him, and Im not shy to say so. He’s a great player and I would love to have him in New Jersey, but if it doesn’t work out I know he will be successful wherever he goes. The Devils have only once selected a blueliner with their last seven, first round picks
AT THIS DATE
Exactly 26 years ago, the NHL entry schedule began at Edmonton’s Northlands Coliseum with the roster of three defenders Bryan Berard (Ottawa), Wade Redden (Islanders) and Aki-Petteri Berg (Kings). The first two were traded for each other, without ever playing a game for the team that took them, when Berard refused to go to Ottawa. The best player in that draft was picked 11th by Dallas, and he never played for the Stars. Jarome Iginla was traded to Calgary (along with Corey Millen) five months later for Joe Nieuwendyk in a deal that worked well for both teams. Niewendyk played for the Stars for seven seasons and helped them win the Cup in 1999, while Iginla spent 15 1/2 of his 20-season Hall of Fame career in Calgary. Four birthdays today are Brad Maxwell (64), Jan Erixon (59), Mike Ridley (58), Hubie McDonough (58), Alexei Gusarov (57), Glen Featherstone (53), Karl Dykhuis (49), Rich Peverley (39 ), Nikita Gusev (29), Dean Kukan (28), Andrew Copp (27) and Haydn Fleury (25).
DISTANCE SHOTS
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor was not concerned that Hurricane Elsa would disrupt Game 5. We hope the greatest damage in this city is what the Lightning does to the poor Canadiens, she said. I wrote this column for the contest. Wonder how that quote aged.
