Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani is No. 1 in the MLB Home Run Derby Series





New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso, secret weapons in tow, is ready to defend the Home Run Derby crown he captured in 2019, but Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani is number 1 in this year’s ranking. The eight-man Home Run Derby field was officially unveiled Wednesday night, and Alonso’s slugging rivals include Ohtani, Texas Rangers rightfielder Joey Gallo (No. 2 seed), Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson (No. 3), Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez ( No. 4), Baltimore Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini (No. 6), Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story (No. 7) and Washington Nationals rightfielder Juan Soto (No. 8). The derby will be held on Monday at Coors Field in Denver. ESPN Stats and Information Alonso, the number 5 who killed Vladimir Guerrero Jr. two years ago. defeated in the final round in Cleveland, will be outfitted with eight custom painted bats, with phrases like “Family First” and “LFGM,” as well as a tribute to “300,” his favorite movie. “Every time I’m in the box, that’s my mindset,” Alonso told ESPN’s Joon Lee. “Even though I am outnumbered nine to one, I am in my small area, as when the Spartans defended, only 300 of them defended against all odds. That’s how I describe how I play.” While the fans of the hometown of Story will cheer, Ohtani is the big draw. He has been the great individual story of the first half of the season with his batting and pitching performances, leading the majors with 32 home runs, many with tape measure. Ohtani opens Tuesday’s All-Star Game as the designated batter, and Angels manager Joe Maddon spoke with American League skipper Kevin Cash about using Ohtani as a pitcher. Ohtani announced his intention to compete in the derby in June, becoming the first Japanese player in the match.

1 Related “I’ve always wanted to see a Japanese player take part in the derby, and I happen to be,” Ohtani said through his interpreter at the time. “It’s really exciting for me.” An overview of the participants: Ohtani (32 home runs): Not only is he well on his way to breaking the Angels franchise record of 47 home runs in a season, he also has a shot at hitting 60 after hitting 13 home runs in June and four so far in July. Longest home run of the season: 470 feet.

Gallo (23 home runs): Known for his prodigious power when he connects, fans have long advocated for Gallo to compete in the Home Run Derby. He has been hot lately, hitting two more homeruns on Wednesday, giving him 10 in his last 10 games. Longest home run of the season: 462 feet.

Olson (21 home runs): Olson hit 36 ​​home runs in just 127 games in 2019, and he is well on his way to surpassing that record in 2021. He has also improved at the plate after hitting .195 last season, nearly halving his strikeouts and increasing his average to .283. Longest home run of the season: 445 feet.

Perez (20 home runs): Perez will make his sixth All-Star start behind the plate and should easily pass his career high of 27 home runs, which he has done twice. His strength is no fluke, as he ranks ninth among the majors in average exit speed of 93.0 mph. Longest home run of the season: 460 feet.

Alonso (15 home runs): He hasn’t been able to match his 2019 home run rate when he set a rookie record of 53, but few players hit the ball that hard as he ranks 11th in average exit speed. He should be enjoying Coors Field as 14 of his 15 home runs have come on the road. Longest home run of the season: 443 feet.

Mancini (15 home runs): One of the best stories of the season, Mancini missed all of 2020 after undergoing treatment for colon cancer. He hit 35 home runs in 2019 and started off well in 2021, although he has only had four home runs since the beginning of June. Longest home run of the season: 451 feet.

Story (11 home runs): Story’s home run count is lower than the 37 he hit in 2018 and 35 in 2019, but no one doubts his strength. This could also be a sort of goodbye for him in Colorado, as he will be a free agent after the season, and the Rockies could try to trade him after the All-Star break. Longest home run of the season: 466 feet.

Soto (11 home runs): Soto’s offensive numbers are disappointing after leading the National League in 2020 averaging, OBP and slugging, but he has the youthful enthusiasm that could work well in the derby. Longest home run of the season: 437 feet. Since the new Home Run Derby format was introduced in 2015, Guerrero holds the single-round record of 40, when he beat Joc Pederson 40 to 39 in 2019. That included three swing-offs, as each had 29 in the regulation. (matching Guerrero’s total from the first round). With the ball expected to fly into Coors Field, that record could certainly be in jeopardy. Ken Griffey Jr. won the last Home Run Derby at Coors Field, hitting 19 home runs in 1998, beating Jim Thome’s 17.

