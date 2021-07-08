Big boost for Australian cricket fans with Kayo Sports acquiring broadcast rights ahead of West India tour





Australian cricket fans have been given a huge boost ahead of the upcoming tour of the West Indies, with you sport officially announcing that they will be broadcasting each game live exclusively. There were many suspicions about how fans could watch both the T20 and ODI series between the two countries, without a domestic broadcaster raising its hand to show the games. according tocricket.com.auonly a few days from the first game,Fox CricketandChannel 7 goodsyet to secure rights to one of the collisions. The West Indies had all of their recent matches against South Africa broadcast live on their YouTube channel, but had yet to announce whether or not that would happen before the Australian matches. But on Thursday afternoonYOUbroke the news that they will exclusively broadcast all five T20 games and all three ODI games LIVE starting July 10th. Sign up here for your 14-day free trial. The full list of fixtures can be seen below. AUSTRALI V WEST INDIES T20 MATCH SCHEDULE MATCHING LOCAL TIME AEST TIME STADIUM First T20 July 9 7.30 pm July 10, 9.30 am Daren Sammy Stadium, St. Lucia Second T20 July 10, 7:30 PM July 11, 9.30 am Daren Sammy Stadium, St. Lucia Third T20 July 12, 7:30 PM July 13, 9.30 am Daren Sammy Stadium, St. Lucia Fourth T20 July 14, 7:30 PM July 15, 9.30 am Daren Sammy Stadium, St. Lucia Fifth T20 July 16, 7:30 PM July 17, 9.30 am Daren Sammy Stadium, St. Lucia AUSTRALI V WEST INDIES ODI MATCH SCHEDULE MATCHING LOCAL TIME AEST TIME STADIUM First ODI July 20, 2.30 pm July 21, 4:30 a.m. Kensington Oval, Barbados Second ODI July 22, 2.30 pm July 23, 4:30 a.m. Kensington Oval, Barbados third ODI July 24, 2.30 pm July 25, 4:30 a.m. Kensington Oval, Barbados Australia has appointed an exciting team for the tour, with many new faces potentially making their green and gold debuts after the likes of Steve Smith, Pat Cummins and David Warner chose to pull out. FULL AUSTRALIAN SQUAD FOR WEST INDIES TOUR Aaron Vink (c)

Ashton Agar

Wes Agar

Jason Behrendorff

Alex Carey

Dan Christian |

Josh Hazlewood

Moises Henriques

Mitchell Marsh

Ben McDermott

Riley Meredith

Josh Philippe

Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Swepson

Ashton Turner

Andrew Tye

Matthew Wade

Adam Zampa

Travel reserves: Nathan Ellis and Tanveer Sangha. WHAT THE WEST INDIES SERIES MEAN FOR T20 WORLD CUP CHANCE Australian white-ball tours usually pass with little fanfare. T20 internationals in particular often miss a broader context than the short-term goal of fulfilling broadcast deals, attracting eyeballs and attracting onlookers. But the impending ICC T20 World Cup, to be played in the UAE and Oman in October and November, has fueled interest in Australia’s five T20I series against the West Indies – and the fact that seven top Australian players have withdrawn from the tour because of to inflate fatigue only makes these matches more intriguing. Squad chairman Trevor Hohns has made it clear that this is a huge opportunity for players to impress and it is hard to imagine that people with an eye on the World Cup will not stop it. There is much speculation about a possible specialist finisher in the batting formation and Dan Christian and Mitchell Marsh have already had some decent hits in the squad’s first warm-up this week, although appearances against the West Indies will be crucial. The pitches are likely to be slower, which will help selectors measure the offensive and defensive bowling of Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar and Mitchell Swepson, while Tanveer Sangha travels with the squad as a reserve. Australia will also play five T20Is in Bangladesh; Essentially, these ten games are a countdown in which Captain Aaron Finch, along with coaches and selectors, must find a final roster and fine-tune the tactics needed to win a World Cup. –Melinda Farrell

