Sports
JBoy Believes Micah Riley-Ducker Is Tied To Plains
The Auburn Football recruiting class of 2022 could officially add another member to the roster tonight. At 6:30 PM central time, tight end Micah Riley-Ducker will make his official commitment tonight, choosing between four schools, including Auburn.
Riley-Ducker is ranked as the Recruit #3 from the state of Nebraska and the #15 tight end in the class of 2022. The Tristar has made official visits to all four of his finalist schools — Auburn, Iowa, Iowa State, and Illinois — and now knows where he wants to go to college.
Iowa had a strong start in Riley-Ducker’s deployment due to its proximity to his home, according to SB Nation, but after the official visits, Auburn Football and Illinois rocketed to the top of the TE list.
Starting July 7th at 6.30 pm!!! pic.twitter.com/gtKX9z9W5O
— – (@micah_r_d) June 30, 2021
Now SEC insider JBoy predicts the tight end will end with 80 percent certainty on the Plains. The arrival of such an impressively tight end could be a turning point for the Auburn attack in terms of position utilization. Harsin has recruited a lot of tight ends during the off-season, and Iowa’s interest in Riley-Ducker indicates he’s a powerhouse TE.
FORECAST ALERT
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 2022 TE Micah Riley Ducker@thejboyshow: Chestnut brown @JboyNotes: Chestnut brown
Confidence: 80%@FlyWarEagle @theauburnwire pic.twitter.com/4fifGwNscN
— The Jboy Show (@thejboyshow) July 6, 2021
Riley-Ducker told AM 590 ESPN Omaha it was especially about the fit of the program and the environment on campus when it comes to choosing a school. Another priority? To win. Riley-Ducker said his end goal was to go to the NFL, and he wants a program that will get him there.
While Riley-Ducker described Iowa as “tight end U,” he also noted that he believes the goals for the tight ends in the Auburn football program are pretty good, per cyclone warning.
Alex McPherson, the No. 1 placekicker in the nation, has started to build momentum for the 2022 Tigers recruiting class, and hopefully it will continue tonight with the deployment of Micah Riley-Ducker.
Sources
2/ https://flywareagle.com/2021/07/07/auburn-football-riley-ducker-plains/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]