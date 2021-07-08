Sports
Blue Jays Takeaways: Hyun-Jin Ryu gets his groove back against Orioles. Bo Bichette climbs the ladder
The view from Deep Left Field of the Blue Jays’ 10-2 victory over the Orioles in Baltimore on Wednesday night:
It had been a rough few weeks for Hyun-Jin Ryu, to whom the Blue Jays donated $80 million (US) a few winters ago to become their workforce’s asset.
The big left-hander paid back the first part of the investment last season, finished third in the American League Cy Young voting, and started this season very well with a 2.62 ERA over his first 10 starts. But since the calendar had flipped to June, it had been a different story.
Ryu had allowed at least three runs in five of his last six starts going into Wednesday night, giving up eight home runs in just 35 1/3 innings and racking up a 5.35 ERA.
It looked like they started to turn around in Baltimore on June 26, when he took a two-hit shoutout in the seventh inning, but the Orioles took him out for four runs in the seventh, then Seattle knocked him out after only four runs. . innings on Canada Day, scoring five runs on seven hits in Ryu’s worst start of the season.
Wednesday night, however, the 34-year-old began to look like his old self: keeping hitters off balance, getting out of trouble when needed and, for the first time in a long time, taking people out.
Ryu hit the side around an one-out double in the first inning, with each sniff coming on a different pitch. He got leadoff hitter Cedric Mullins on a cutter, Trey Mancini on a change-up and Ryan Mountcastle on a curveball. The southpaw finished with seven punchouts in his five innings – a night punctuated by the combination of the blistering heat in Maryland and a very comfortable Jays lead.
The seven Ks matched his high season and were the most for Ryu in eight starts, a strong sign that he may be getting back on track.
- RBI man: Bo Bichette singled in a run in the three-run fourth for the Jays, then hit his 16th homerun of the season off former Jay Cesar Valdez in the sixth, marking an important career milestone.
In just his 159th game of his career, Bichette scored his 99th and 100th runs batted in. No Jay had ever reached 100 so quickly at the start of his career. Carlos Delgado, the Jays’ all-time leader in virtually every offensive category, previously held the record after earning his 100th RBI in his 164th game.
The home run was also the 200th hit in Bichette’s young career — neither Jay has ever reached that point so quickly — and his three hits earned him a Major League league leading 30 multi-hit games this season.
Those hits also raised Bichette’s batting average to .295 year-on-year, which is pretty good considering he only batted .262 just one month ago.
- The fifth elements: All-star Teoscar Hernandez showed several facets of his play in the fifth inning alone.
He opened the frame with a small looper to right field and pressed it into a double, moved to third base on a groundout and scored on a middle flyout to the left.
With his wheels — Hernandez is in the 89th percentile of the major leaguers in sprint speed — he turned what should have been a single into a run. A runner with less speed never gets off first base.
In the bottom of the inning, Hernandez contributed with his throwing arm, firing an absolute laser from deep right field to double up Austin Wynns at home plate.
Loading…
Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. tends to get the lion’s share of attention for the big arm, and with eight outfield assists, he has twice as many as Hernandez, but Teoscar’s arm isn’t obvious. He hasn’t had much of a chance to show it this season, but he certainly did by wiping out Wynns and finishing a very productive inning for the Jays rightfielder.
Tune in to Mike Wilner’s weekly Blue Jays podcast, Deep Left Field, wherever you get your podcasts.
JOIN THE CALL
Conversations are opinions of our readers and are subject to the Code of conduct. De Ster does not endorse these opinions.
Sources
2/ https://www.thestar.com/sports/bluejays/opinion/2021/07/07/blue-jays-takeaways-hyun-jin-ryu-gets-his-groove-back-against-orioles-bo-bichette-climbs-the-ladder.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]