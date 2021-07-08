Blue Jays Takeaways: Hyun-Jin Ryu gets his groove back against Orioles. Bo Bichette climbs the ladder

The view from Deep Left Field of the Blue Jays’ 10-2 victory over the Orioles in Baltimore on Wednesday night:

It had been a rough few weeks for Hyun-Jin Ryu, to whom the Blue Jays donated $80 million (US) a few winters ago to become their workforce’s asset.

The big left-hander paid back the first part of the investment last season, finished third in the American League Cy Young voting, and started this season very well with a 2.62 ERA over his first 10 starts. But since the calendar had flipped to June, it had been a different story.

Ryu had allowed at least three runs in five of his last six starts going into Wednesday night, giving up eight home runs in just 35 1/3 innings and racking up a 5.35 ERA.

It looked like they started to turn around in Baltimore on June 26, when he took a two-hit shoutout in the seventh inning, but the Orioles took him out for four runs in the seventh, then Seattle knocked him out after only four runs. . innings on Canada Day, scoring five runs on seven hits in Ryu’s worst start of the season.

Wednesday night, however, the 34-year-old began to look like his old self: keeping hitters off balance, getting out of trouble when needed and, for the first time in a long time, taking people out.

Ryu hit the side around an one-out double in the first inning, with each sniff coming on a different pitch. He got leadoff hitter Cedric Mullins on a cutter, Trey Mancini on a change-up and Ryan Mountcastle on a curveball. The southpaw finished with seven punchouts in his five innings – a night punctuated by the combination of the blistering heat in Maryland and a very comfortable Jays lead.

The seven Ks matched his high season and were the most for Ryu in eight starts, a strong sign that he may be getting back on track.

RBI man: Bo Bichette singled in a run in the three-run fourth for the Jays, then hit his 16th homerun of the season off former Jay Cesar Valdez in the sixth, marking an important career milestone.

In just his 159th game of his career, Bichette scored his 99th and 100th runs batted in. No Jay had ever reached 100 so quickly at the start of his career. Carlos Delgado, the Jays’ all-time leader in virtually every offensive category, previously held the record after earning his 100th RBI in his 164th game.

The home run was also the 200th hit in Bichette’s young career — neither Jay has ever reached that point so quickly — and his three hits earned him a Major League league leading 30 multi-hit games this season.

Those hits also raised Bichette’s batting average to .295 year-on-year, which is pretty good considering he only batted .262 just one month ago.

The fifth elements: All-star Teoscar Hernandez showed several facets of his play in the fifth inning alone.

He opened the frame with a small looper to right field and pressed it into a double, moved to third base on a groundout and scored on a middle flyout to the left.

With his wheels — Hernandez is in the 89th percentile of the major leaguers in sprint speed — he turned what should have been a single into a run. A runner with less speed never gets off first base.

In the bottom of the inning, Hernandez contributed with his throwing arm, firing an absolute laser from deep right field to double up Austin Wynns at home plate.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. tends to get the lion’s share of attention for the big arm, and with eight outfield assists, he has twice as many as Hernandez, but Teoscar’s arm isn’t obvious. He hasn’t had much of a chance to show it this season, but he certainly did by wiping out Wynns and finishing a very productive inning for the Jays rightfielder.

