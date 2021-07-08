Hartline takes top position in recruiter rankings





The Ohio State football coach has proven to be the nation’s most valuable recruiter when it comes to assistant coaches. Kojo Antwi’s commitment on Monday means a lot to the Ohio State football team. They add another top receiver to an already loaded group in the 2022 class, they tighten their grip on the top spot in the recruiting rankings and they showed their ability to come from behind to land a prized recruit (read that article here). There’s something else in the fallout from this latest commitment that’s flown a bit under the radar. Receivers coach Brian Hartline has moved to the top of 247 Sports rankings from recruiters. Hartline was the primary recruiter for all four Ohio State recipients in their 2022 class. That catch includes five-star Caleb Burton, along with four-star Kaleb Brown, Kyion Grayes and Kojo Antwi. He is nearly five points ahead of USC cornerbacks coach Donte’ Williams in that ranking. Hartline is no stranger to first place in this ranking. He finished first for the 2020 class when he met Julian Fleming, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Gee Scott, Jr. brought in. Those three made up the number one, five and ten recipients in the country. The fourth-year assistant has been the top-rated recipient in the country for two years in a row. The aforementioned Fleming and Emeka Egbuka in the 2021 class. A graduate of GlenOak High School in Canton, where he was a state champion in both the 110 and 300 meter hurdles, he played for the Buckeyes from 2006 to 2008. He caught 90 passes for over 1,400 yards in his OSU career. Hartline was taken by Miami in the fourth round of the 2009 NFL Draft. After six seasons with the Dolphins, he moved to Cleveland for his final season. In his seven years of professional football, he had 344 catches for nearly 4,800 yards. He joined the Ohio State football staff in 2017 as a graduate assistant and was named interim receiver coach a year later. That position was made permanent in December 2018. Hartline is only 34 and has established himself as one of the top receivers, coaches and recruiters in the country. We all know what that means. He quickly turns into a very hot item. The next step for him is to take over a violation as coordinator. I hope Ryan Day will elevate him to that position in the next season or two. Keeping Hartline is something that should be a priority for Day.

