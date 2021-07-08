Tennis camps | Local sports





Dozens of budding tennis players have taken to courts on both sides of Ashtabula County this week. The Conneaut Recreation Department is sponsoring a week-long free camp on the SPARC tennis courts to the east, while Geneva also hosts its traditional camp on the other side of Route 20 to the west. Dave Simpson teams up with Conneaut High School tennis coaches and athletes to host a camp for third through eighth graders. Simpson said the camp is in its 16th year. Simpson said the camp tries to teach young players the basics of the game, but still keep it fun. We play games where they can use their skills, he said. Simpson said there will be 28 players in the camp this year. The camp trains the young players on five themes to help develop their game over the long term, Simpson said. Simpson said consistency, ball placement, depth, spin on the ball and power are the five dynamics emphasized in the camp. He added that often the kids just see the power of the professional game, but don’t realize how important accuracy is to the game of tennis. In Geneva, Scott Torok has been working at the tennis camp for a quarter of a century. He said there has been some sort of summer program since the 1960s. It goes back to Arnie Bradshaw, Torok said of the program, which now consists of beginners, intermediate beginners and intermediate/advanced who meet at three different times during the mornings of the weeklong camp. Torok said he’s been running the summer camp for five years. According to Torok, there are 92 participants in the program this year. Torok said the program is important for getting the young people out of the house and meeting new friends, in addition to developing tennis skills. While most of the participants come from the Geneva Area City Schools, this year there are also campers from Lakeside, Jefferson and Lake Catholic. With the young kids, it’s just the basics, Torok said. With the high school age campers, however, it’s a different story. We’re trying to take it to the next level, Torok said of the more advanced players. Torok said the staff plans the camp in detail, but will change if necessary to tailor the camp to the needs of the players. This weekend there will be a competitive tournament for all ages at the tennis court complex in Geneva, Torok said.

